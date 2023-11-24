RECAP: 'Good team effort' drives visiting Red Wings past Bruins, 5-2

BOSTON -- On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings headed into the home of the league-leading Boston Bruins -- who are amidst another impressive regular-season start -- and handed the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners just their second regulation loss of the 2023-24 campaign.

"It's a big feat," captain Dylan Larkin said of Detroit's 5-2 win over Boston at TD Garden. "It's pretty amazing what these guys have been able to do early in the season again. We played them twice now and I think this is a big one for us, winning in this building. An emotional game. We played well, our defense was really good in front of Huss and then anything he had he cleaned up. It was a good team effort tonight."

Goalie Ville Husso stopped 25 shots in his first start since Nov. 11 for the Red Wings (10-6-3; 23 points), who also defeated the Bruins (14-2-3; 31 points) in a 5-4 decision at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 4.

"We executed tonight in a really hard building to generate offense," Larkin said. "I think that special teams won us the game tonight."