RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas

DALLAS -- The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 6-3 decision to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday night.

Goalie James Reimer made 29 saves for the Red Wings (14-9-4; 32 points), who are winless in their last three games. With the victory, the Stars improved to 16-8-3 (35 points).

“I think we scored enough goals to win,” Andrew Copp said. “I think we created enough to win, for sure. I think the PK let us down and a little bit too much d-zone.”

Daniel Sprong gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:19 of the first period. After aggressive forechecking from Christian Fischer forced a turnover in Dallas’ defensive zone, he got the puck to Robby Fabbri in the left face-off circle. Fabbri passed to a wide-open Sprong in the slot, who scored his seventh goal this season.