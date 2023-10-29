RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

BOSTON -- The goal set by head coach Derek Lalonde and his staff at the start of the 2023-24 campaign was the Detroit Red Wings aim for continuous improvement.

But that process will take time and many forms this season, and on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, the Red Wings gained insight on several things they must clean up going forward.

"This is where the maturity in the room needs to step up and right the ship here," Andrew Copp said following Detroit's 4-1 setback to Boston. "We can't let this go on for too long."

Goalie Ville Husso made 27 saves in the loss for the Red Wings (5-3-1; 11 points), who dropped their third straight game. The Bruins improved to 7-0-1 (15 points).

After coming up empty on a power play shortly before the halfway mark of the first period, Detroit found itself trailing, 1-0, at 10:33 when Boston scored a man-advantage goal. The Bruins doubled their lead, 2-0, at 14:36.

"I think a lot of it was our start," Andrew Copp said. "We just didn't come out with the right mindset."

Boston outshot Detroit, 8-6, in a scoreless second period.

Joe Veleno snapped Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman’s shutout bid at 6:40 of the third period when he buried a shot in the left face-off circle to cut his club's deficit, 2-1.