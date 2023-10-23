RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

DETROIT -- Scoring goals in the NHL is no simple task, but Alex DeBrincat is finding the back of the net in historic fashion to open the 2023-24 season.

DeBrincat recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick Sunday, becoming the first player in Detroit Red Wings history to score at least eight goals through his first six games with the franchise, in a 6-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena.

“I thought tonight was one of the most complete 5-on-5 games,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who extended his point streak to six straight games with a goal and an assist. “We scored at big times of the game. Then it seemed like just get it to the Cat, and it was going in for him.”