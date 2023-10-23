RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

Through six games, Detroit leads the NHL with 30 goals.
“It’s exciting,” Larkin said. “I know the fans are excited. We’re excited as well but know we need to build off tonight, which I thought was our best performance.”
NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday for a rare 8:15 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.
QUOTABLE
Lalonde on Reimer's effort against the Flames
"Consistent. He almost reflects our team. A really strong camp that led into his play. Two good starts. You just hope to get quality starts from the goaltending. I'd call that probably at least three in a row (quality starts) for us."
Larkin on Detroit’s impressive start to the season
“It’s the start we were wanting. I don’t think we had a great preseason. It took some time, but we really got out of the gates hot. It’s exciting.”
Larkin on the high-volume scoring
“It’s coming from all over and in different ways. After the emotions of last night’s big win, to turn around, come back and play like that is a big thing for us. It was a big message after the game, to set our sights quickly on tonight. We did that. Reims was great again. Huge four points on the weekend.”
Larkin on DeBrincat
“His hockey sense is off the charts. Everyone knows he can score, but how he finds space and pockets it honestly took a little bit to get used to. I’ve haven’t played with a player who is looking in spots not many can find. I’ve tried to really keep my eyes open for him when I have the puck, but also when he has the puck I’m trying to get open as well.”