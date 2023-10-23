RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

News Feed

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2
PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 
Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3
PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX

PREVIEW: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT/MAX
NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  

NOTEBOOK: Defensive depth paying dividends early this season  
RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out Blue Jackets, 4-0, in Reimer's 'special' debut 
PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to continue momentum Monday at Blue Jackets
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 

RECAP: Red Wings defeat Lightning, 6-4, in front of ‘unbelievable’ crowd 
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited for 2023-24 home opener Saturday vs. Lightning 
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener
Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled

Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk canceled
Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls to New Jersey in 2023-24 season opener, 4-3

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

25-year-old forward leads NHL in goals (8) and points (12) through six games this season

DET-DeBrincatLarkin 10:22:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Scoring goals in the NHL is no simple task, but Alex DeBrincat is finding the back of the net in historic fashion to open the 2023-24 season.

DeBrincat recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick Sunday, becoming the first player in Detroit Red Wings history to score at least eight goals through his first six games with the franchise, in a 6-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena.

“I thought tonight was one of the most complete 5-on-5 games,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who extended his point streak to six straight games with a goal and an assist. “We scored at big times of the game. Then it seemed like just get it to the Cat, and it was going in for him.”

Detroit won its fifth straight game, improving to 5-1-0 (10 points) to start a season for the first time since 2011-12. Red Wings goalie James Reimer made 29 saves against Calgary (2-3-1; 5 points).

“It’s just a good stretch,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “A huge credit to the guys. It was a really productive camp. Guys were locked and it's just kind of bled into the start of our season."

DeBrincat scored his first goal just 1:59 into the first period, one-timing Justin Holl's centering feed past Calgary netminder Dan Vladar. Lucas Raymond grabbed the secondary assist.

“He’s got a lot of speed, is a great hockey player and has a great hockey IQ,” DeBrincat said about Raymond, who tied an NHL career-high with three assists. “Definitely an underrated part of his game is his forecheck, the way he gets pucks back and put them in easy spots for us.”

Joe Veleno doubled the Red Wings’ lead just 7:45 later, deflecting in a point shot from Ben Chiarot. Holl added an assist on the goal, marking Veleno’s third in the past two games after the 23-year-old forward scored twice in Saturday’s 5-2 road win against the Ottawa Senators.

Larkin pushed it to 3-0 at 2:00 of the second, taking a cross-ice feed from DeBrincat and beating Vladar with a shot from the left face-off circle. After Calgary cut it to 3-1 at 12:12, DeBrincat added another goal at 13:33 to put Detroit ahead, 4-1. The Flames trimmed their deficit in half, 4-2, with 1:26 remaining in the middle frame.

Jake Walman extended the lead to 5-2 at 3:07 of the third, burying a point shot off a pass from Daniel Sprong after David Perron won a face-off on the left side. DeBrincat capped the scoring with his third goal of the game just 37 seconds later.

Through six games, Detroit leads the NHL with 30 goals.

“It’s exciting,” Larkin said. “I know the fans are excited. We’re excited as well but know we need to build off tonight, which I thought was our best performance.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday for a rare 8:15 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Reimer's effort against the Flames

"Consistent. He almost reflects our team. A really strong camp that led into his play. Two good starts. You just hope to get quality starts from the goaltending. I'd call that probably at least three in a row (quality starts) for us."

Larkin on Detroit’s impressive start to the season

“It’s the start we were wanting. I don’t think we had a great preseason. It took some time, but we really got out of the gates hot. It’s exciting.”

Larkin on the high-volume scoring

“It’s coming from all over and in different ways. After the emotions of last night’s big win, to turn around, come back and play like that is a big thing for us. It was a big message after the game, to set our sights quickly on tonight. We did that. Reims was great again. Huge four points on the weekend.”

Larkin on DeBrincat

“His hockey sense is off the charts. Everyone knows he can score, but how he finds space and pockets it honestly took a little bit to get used to. I’ve haven’t played with a player who is looking in spots not many can find. I’ve tried to really keep my eyes open for him when I have the puck, but also when he has the puck I’m trying to get open as well.”