PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

DETROIT – Aiming to extend their early-season home-ice winning streak to five consecutive contests, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
“Getting off to a good start this season is important to us,” Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “Just trying to keep that rolling…There’s a lot of good teams in this League and there aren’t any gimmes. It’s about sticking to our process and when things go bad, just learn from it.”
Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which fans can watch on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit or listen in on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, also marks the front half of a home-and-home series between the Red Wings (5-3-0; 10 points) and Blues (3-3-1; 7 points). The old rivals will meet again in St. Louis next Tuesday, kicking off a five-game road trip out West for Detroit.