PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Hoping a quick return to home ice will help them recapture some momentum, the Red Wings most recently dropped both games of their midweek back-to-back road set – first a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday followed by a 7-2 setback against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

According to Alex DeBrincat, having a scheduled off-day on Friday was a good mental reset for the group.

“It’s nice to get away from the rink and put [Thursday’s game] in the rearview mirror, and show up today ready to go,” DeBrincat said. “We know we have better. We know we have to be better. I think today, we’ll come out strong.”

Bernard-Docker added that he hopes by learning and being reminded of some important lessons now, Detroit will be able to better tighten up its overall game as it continues to grow as a team.

“We just got to clean up some of our rush play,” Benard-Docker said. “Obviously, giving up a few too many chances on that type of stuff. Not our best games, but sometimes it’s good to learn like that early in the season then be able to correct it and move on. Hopefully, we can get back on track tonight.”