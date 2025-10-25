PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Detroit is 4-2-0 when scoring first this season, and 3-1-0 when doing so at Little Caesars Arena

DET-STL-10:25:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Aiming to extend their early-season home-ice winning streak to five consecutive contests, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“Getting off to a good start this season is important to us,” Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “Just trying to keep that rolling…There’s a lot of good teams in this League and there aren’t any gimmes. It’s about sticking to our process and when things go bad, just learn from it.”

Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which fans can watch on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit or listen in on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, also marks the front half of a home-and-home series between the Red Wings (5-3-0; 10 points) and Blues (3-3-1; 7 points). The old rivals will meet again in St. Louis next Tuesday, kicking off a five-game road trip out West for Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Oct. 25, 2025

Hoping a quick return to home ice will help them recapture some momentum, the Red Wings most recently dropped both games of their midweek back-to-back road set – first a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday followed by a 7-2 setback against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

According to Alex DeBrincat, having a scheduled off-day on Friday was a good mental reset for the group.

“It’s nice to get away from the rink and put [Thursday’s game] in the rearview mirror, and show up today ready to go,” DeBrincat said. “We know we have better. We know we have to be better. I think today, we’ll come out strong.”

Bernard-Docker added that he hopes by learning and being reminded of some important lessons now, Detroit will be able to better tighten up its overall game as it continues to grow as a team.

“We just got to clean up some of our rush play,” Benard-Docker said. “Obviously, giving up a few too many chances on that type of stuff. Not our best games, but sometimes it’s good to learn like that early in the season then be able to correct it and move on. Hopefully, we can get back on track tonight.”

Absent from Saturday’s morning skate was Patrick Kane, who has missed the past three games because of an upper-body injury. That said, McLellan didn’t have an updated timetable for the veteran forward’s return.

Meanwhile, the Blues are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. On offense, currently leading the way for St. Louis are Jake Neighbors (four goals, one assist), Pavel Buchnevich (one goal, four assists) and Jordan Kyrou (one goal, four assists). Between the pipes, the club’s goalie tandem of Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have combined for a 4.45 goals-against average and .837 save percentage this season.

“I think they’re going through what we are a little bit, where it’s one real good night then kind of an average night,” McLellan said about the Blues. “Kind of trying to find their footing consistently, but they can make you pay. Their top two lines have a lot of potential scoring on it. Their D can skate and get up in the rush. I’ve known Monty for a long time, so he’s going to have them organized. They’re not going to beat themselves. You’re going to have to play a pretty good, calculated game and take advantage of the mistakes they do make because they’re not just going to give it to you.”

News Feed

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings tangle with Islanders, finish back-to-back road set on Thursday

RECAP: Detroit's five-game winning streak ends with 4-2 loss in Buffalo

PREVIEW: Detroit opens midweek back-to-back road set in Buffalo on Wednesday

Larkin embodying ‘everything a captain should be’ for Red Wings early in 2025-26 season

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings keep winning 'in different ways,' beat Oilers by 4-2 score to extend streak to five

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand, try for fifth straight win when Oilers visit on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings edge Lightning in overtime, 2-1, for fourth straight win

PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Red Wings host Lightning for Star Wars Night on Friday

One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

RECAP: Appleton, Talbot lead the way as Red Wings take down Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game homestand, go for third consecutive win when Panthers visit on Wednesday 

RECAP: Detroit ‘got contributions from everyone’ in 3-2 win at Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for Monday matinee in Toronto

Yzerman says Red Wings’ rookie trio ‘exceeded our expectations’ this fall en route to earning 2025-26 Opening Night roster spots

RECAP: Red Wings ‘dug in a little bit more,’ rally for 6-3 victory over Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

Red Wings activate James Van Riemsdyk from non-roster status

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Canadiens on Opening Night, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to kick off Centennial season, host Canadiens for Opening Night on Thursday

Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Red Wings reduce roster to 23

Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Red Wings reduce preseason roster by two 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings cruise to 5-2 preseason win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Sabres for exhibition play on Thursday

With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11

High focus level evident, excitement for season ahead keeps brewing on Day 2 of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp