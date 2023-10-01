News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

Detroit coming off 5-2 win over Washington Capitals on Saturday

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will host the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena to wrap up a preseason back-to-back. Puck drop between the Red Wings (2-1-0) and Blackhawks (1-0-1) is set for 7 p.m.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup less than 24 hours after a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Captain Dylan Larkin scored twice and Austin Czarnik, Moritz Seider and prospect Cross Hanas each found the back of the net for the Red Wings, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and never looked back.

Meijer Postgame Comments | WSH vs. DET | 09/30/23

“The way the game played out, we were able to play a lot of guys some minutes,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said.

Since 2023 Training Camp opened, the composition of their power play units has been a primary focus for the Red Wings. Against the Capitals, Detroit finished 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Lalonde said he’s been pleased with Detroit’s power play this preseason, emphasizing that every man-advantage opportunity will help the Red Wings find the recipe for success before the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

“You want good reps no matter who you are playing against, especially on the power play,” Lalonde said. “Even in practice, and the power play has been clicking and scoring. You want to get a little bit of rhythm, some success and confidence too.”

Lalonde also pointed out that Seider, who tallied his second power-play goal in as many preseason games on Saturday, continues to grow in his role as Detroit’s power-play quarterback.

“The shots keep coming,” Lalonde said. “But just him managing it. We don’t need him to be dynamic on there. We need him to be simple and make proper plays. We’ve put a lot of time in his development there because we think he will be very good there. And it’s like the rest of his game, it keeps improving.”

Sunday also marks a bittersweet day in The District Detroit, as the legendary Miguel Cabrera will play his final MLB game with the Detroit Tigers in the club’s 2023 season finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.

“He’s obviously done so much for the city,” Michigan native Alex DeBrincat said about Cabrera. “He’s been (with the Tigers) forever. He was always the best player on the team, so it was fun watching him growing up. A lot of people, even if they weren’t Tigers fans, knew who Miguel Cabrera is. It’s sad to see him go, but he’s had a great career and it’s nice he’s ending it with the Tigers.”