PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will host the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena to wrap up a preseason back-to-back. Puck drop between the Red Wings (2-1-0) and Blackhawks (1-0-1) is set for 7 p.m.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup less than 24 hours after a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Captain Dylan Larkin scored twice and Austin Czarnik, Moritz Seider and prospect Cross Hanas each found the back of the net for the Red Wings, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and never looked back.