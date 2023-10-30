News Feed

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

Holl quietly proving dependable for Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings’ early-season winning streak snapped in 5-4 OT loss to Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Kraken Tuesday, eyeing sixth straight win

DeBrincat leads 3 Stars of the Week

RECAP: DeBrincat’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Flames, 6-2, for fifth straight win

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win Sunday against visiting Calgary

RECAP: Red Wings capture ‘really good road win’ against Senators, 5-2

PREVIEW: DeBrincat, Red Wings open weekend back-to-back Saturday afternoon at Senators 

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Mikael Samuelsson: Versatile Forward Clicked with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings 'found a way to win' against Penguins, 6-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Detroit looking to snap three-game winless streak

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings are determined to snap a three-game winless streak Monday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

But to end their two-game East Coast road trip on a high note, Andrew Copp believes the Red Wings (5-3-1; 11 points) must set the tone early against the Islanders (4-2-1; 9 points).

“A lot of it is our start,” Copp said after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. “We just didn’t come out with the right mindset. We responded well, but we’ve responded well the last couple of games by making pushes and trying to come from behind. We got to get off to a better start and maybe a little more emotion in the game right from the get-go.”

Puck drop from UBS Arena is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Against the Islanders, another playoff-caliber Eastern Conference opponent, Detroit is also focused on reviving its power play. Through their first seven games this season, the Red Wings’ power play ranked second in the NHL at a 41.4-percent success rate.

“Our power play, when we had the success early, was fueling our emotions and momentum,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said.

But the Red Wings have come up empty on their man-advantage opportunities the past two games, going 0-for-6.

“We just weren’t connecting (Saturday) on making plays,” said Joe Veleno, who scored Detroit’s lone goal against the Bruins. “It’s been good at the start of the year, but we need to be better next game and put that one past us.”

The Islanders blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-0, on Saturday for their second straight victory after dropping three consecutive games.

New York is led offensively by Kyle Palmieri (3-4—7), Noah Dobson (2-5—7) and Bo Horvat (3-2—5). Goalie Ilya Sorokin has seen the most action between the pipes for the Islanders this season, posting a 3-1-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.