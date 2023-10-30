PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings are determined to snap a three-game winless streak Monday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

But to end their two-game East Coast road trip on a high note, Andrew Copp believes the Red Wings (5-3-1; 11 points) must set the tone early against the Islanders (4-2-1; 9 points).

“A lot of it is our start,” Copp said after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. “We just didn’t come out with the right mindset. We responded well, but we’ve responded well the last couple of games by making pushes and trying to come from behind. We got to get off to a better start and maybe a little more emotion in the game right from the get-go.”

Puck drop from UBS Arena is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will continue filling in for Ken Kal (illness), joining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).