PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday

After closing 2023 calendar year, Detroit views week-long road trip as opportunity to bond and build momentum

By Jonathan Mills
SAN JOSE -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a three-game California road trip on Tuesday night, first facing the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

After Tuesday’s clash against the Sharks (9-25-3; 21 points), the Red Wings (17-16-4; 38 points) will face the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5; 45 points) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday before visiting the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-0; 26 points) at Honda Center next Sunday (Jan. 7).

“I think heading out on the road will be good for us, getting the team together,” Ben Chiarot said after Detroit’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in the annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena. “We’ll look to build momentum in California.”

Puck drop for the final matchup of the season between the Red Wings and Sharks is set for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

Detroit concluded the 2023 calendar year by splitting a two-game homestand, outlasting the Nashville Predators in an exciting 5-4 overtime victory on Dec. 28 before falling to Boston three days later.

“Opportunity missed,” head coach Derek Lalonde said after the Red Wings came up short against the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. “Did some quality things. We easily could have won that game. Probably our most complete 60 minutes from start to finish in a while. Just came against a team with a very slim margin of error to be successful.”

Chiarot, who scored his third goal of the season on Sunday, said Detroit is still learning how to close tight games. Of the Red Wings’ first 37 games this season, 23 have been decided by two goals or less.

“I think that’s kind of part of the maturation of a team, especially a young team,” Chiarot said. “Winning those tight games, knowing how to hold a lead. Those are the things we’re working on here. It takes time to know and be comfortable in how to play those games.”

Compher, Chiarot and Lalonde speak on 12/31

San Jose dropped its eighth straight game on Sunday, falling, 3-1, to the Colorado Avalanche. Struggling on both sides of the puck this season, the Sharks rank last in the NHL on offense (2.03 goals per game) and defense (4.05 goals against per game).

Tomas Hertl leads San Jose in scoring this season with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists), Mikael Granlund is second with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and William Eklund is third with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). Goalies Kaapo Kahkonen and Mackenzie Blackwood have shared time in the crease for the Sharks this season, combining for 26 saves in a back-and-forth 6-5 overtime victory over the Red Wings on Dec. 7 at Little Caesars Arena.

