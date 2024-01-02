PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday

SAN JOSE -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a three-game California road trip on Tuesday night, first facing the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
After Tuesday’s clash against the Sharks (9-25-3; 21 points), the Red Wings (17-16-4; 38 points) will face the Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5; 45 points) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday before visiting the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-0; 26 points) at Honda Center next Sunday (Jan. 7).
“I think heading out on the road will be good for us, getting the team together,” Ben Chiarot said after Detroit’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in the annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena. “We’ll look to build momentum in California.”