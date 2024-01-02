PREVIEW: Red Wings begin three-game California road trip in San Jose on Tuesday

Puck drop for the final matchup of the season between the Red Wings and Sharks is set for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

Detroit concluded the 2023 calendar year by splitting a two-game homestand, outlasting the Nashville Predators in an exciting 5-4 overtime victory on Dec. 28 before falling to Boston three days later.

“Opportunity missed,” head coach Derek Lalonde said after the Red Wings came up short against the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. “Did some quality things. We easily could have won that game. Probably our most complete 60 minutes from start to finish in a while. Just came against a team with a very slim margin of error to be successful.”

Chiarot, who scored his third goal of the season on Sunday, said Detroit is still learning how to close tight games. Of the Red Wings’ first 37 games this season, 23 have been decided by two goals or less.

“I think that’s kind of part of the maturation of a team, especially a young team,” Chiarot said. “Winning those tight games, knowing how to hold a lead. Those are the things we’re working on here. It takes time to know and be comfortable in how to play those games.”