PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

First 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask, presented by WDIV Local 4

DETOTT12923
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night will be celebrated at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday when the Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators.

Puck drop between Detroit (14-7-4; 32 points) and Ottawa (10-11-0; 20 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday’s Atlantic Division matchup, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask, presented by WDIV Local 4.

Originally selected 56th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, Vernon posted a 385-274-92 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and 27 shutouts in 782 career NHL games with the Flames, Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers from 1982-2002. A five-time All-Star, Vernon won the Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989 before winning it again with Detroit in 1997, when he was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP.

Thursday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks provided several teachable moments for the Red Wings, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. During a wild second period, Detroit scored four straight goals in a 4:35 span to take a 4-0 lead before San Jose stormed back with four of their own in a 5:29 spurt to tie the game.

“It comes down to being a little too casual against a team we should be,” Alex DeBrincat said about how Thursday’s game unraveled. “I think maybe we were just trying to make too many plays, not really playing our game and doing all the little things that have made us successful at this point. It’s a good wakeup call.”

After not playing against the Sharks, J.T. Compher (undisclosed injury) practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey. His status for Saturday is still to be determined, according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. Compher will skate again on Saturday morning before his status in the lineup is decided.

“We’ll see how he responds from (Saturday’s morning skate),” Lalonde said about Compher. “He was in and out of some reps (Friday). I think it was a positive, considering he has not skated in the last two days.”

Alex Lyon | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

Goalie Alex Lyon will get the nod between the pipes against the Senators. In five starts this season, Lyon is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 GAA, .947 SV% and one shutout.

“It’s how I’ve staked my real estate in hockey, is being patient,” Lyon said. “Earning trust from coaches is a difficult thing. So, you got to be super patient and sometimes it doesn’t go well. It’s gone well here so far, but I’ve been in situations where it didn’t go as well and that’s tough. Just got to continue to maintain the same approach.”

Ottawa fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, on Thursday. Riding a three-game point streak, Tim Stützle leads the club in assists (20) and points (25), while Claude Giroux (8-12—20) is the only other Senators player who has reached the 20-point mark this season. Goaltender Anton Forsberg, who made 22 saves against the Maple Leafs, has won three of his last five starts. Ottawa outlasted Detroit, 5-4, in overtime of the 2023 NHL Global Series opener in Sweden on Nov. 16.

“We have a tough team in Ottawa (Saturday),” DeBrincat said. “I think we need to be focused for that. You’re going to go through adversity in the year. I think we can’t really dwell on (Thursday’s OT loss), but we can definitely learn from it.”

