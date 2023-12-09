PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

DETROIT -- Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night will be celebrated at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday when the Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators.

Puck drop between Detroit (14-7-4; 32 points) and Ottawa (10-11-0; 20 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will be joined by Daniella Bruce on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday’s Atlantic Division matchup, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask, presented by WDIV Local 4.

Originally selected 56th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, Vernon posted a 385-274-92 record with a 3.00 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and 27 shutouts in 782 career NHL games with the Flames, Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers from 1982-2002. A five-time All-Star, Vernon won the Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989 before winning it again with Detroit in 1997, when he was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP.