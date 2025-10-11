PREVIEW: Aiming to show resiliency, Red Wings battle visiting Maple Leafs on Saturday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will open a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, first squaring off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

The Red Wings (0-1-0; 0 points) and Maple Leafs (1-0-0; 2 points) will drop the puck at 7 p.m. , with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Original Six rivals will then meet at Scotiabank Arena in two days for a Monday matinee that was recently rescheduled to 2 p.m.

Detroit dropped its 2025-26 season opener to the Montreal Canadiens, 5-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. The Red Wings got off to a good start, with captain Dylan Larkin scoring their lone goal on the power play early in the first period, but the Canadiens went on to net five unanswered goals before the end of the second.

“We can address the problems and the issues that we had, and we certainly did,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “But it’s the bounce back and the mentality of our team that we’re going to be somewhat resilient. We’re getting tested early in the year right off the bat. No one chose it, but we’ve fallen into it already. Can we be resilient? Can we bounce back? Can we fix things and still be an aggressive hockey club without backing off? That’ll be real important, and then we’ll go from there.”