PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

ST. LOUIS -- Aiming to finish their back-to-back road set on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (14-9-4; 32 points) and St. Louis (13-13-1; 27 points) is set for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

After winning six of their first seven games upon returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, the Red Wings have struggled to regain that rhythm. Since a 5-3 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 5, Detroit has gone winless in its last three games.