PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

Detroit looks to clean up mistakes, carry over effort from Monday’s game in Dallas

By Jonathan Mills
ST. LOUIS -- Aiming to finish their back-to-back road set on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (14-9-4; 32 points) and St. Louis (13-13-1; 27 points) is set for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

After winning six of their first seven games upon returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, the Red Wings have struggled to regain that rhythm. Since a 5-3 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 5, Detroit has gone winless in its last three games.

“We got to stop the trend,” Andrew Copp said after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. “I think we were going really well there for seven games. We got to find that again.”

While Monday’s result was disappointing, head coach Derek Lalonde said he was pleased with the Red Wings’ effort despite missing several key forwards.

“I think it’s going to grade out as a fairly even-played game,” Lalonde said. “Shots were even, I’m sure chances were fairly even. They got two (goals) on the power play, we got one. I think we just probably need to work on cleaning up a few things.”

Entering Tuesday ranked sixth in the Western Conference’s Central Division, the Blues have lost four of their last five games, including dropping their third straight on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis in scoring with 27 points, including a team-high 17 assists. Pavel Buchnevich ranks second with 20 points (9-11—20) and Jordan Kyrou follows with 17 points (5-12—17). Starting three of the last four games for the Blues, goaltender Jordan Binnington has an 8-8-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 18 starts this season.

