Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

Niklas Kronwall was known for his open-ice hits long before he made his Detroit Red Wings debut during the 2003-04 NHL season.

“One of my friends that I played with growing up moved on and played with Kronwall for a couple of years,” said Red Wings Director of European Scouting Hakan Andersson. “He was the captain of that team when Kronwall came up as a junior. He said his favorite moments happened a couple of times the first season when Kronwall made the men’s team in Djurgårdens.

“(Kronwall) would hit somebody and they would be knocked out and they would come up and say, ‘What the (bleep) happened? Who did that?’ And my buddy loved to point at the junior kid with the cage and say, ‘He did it, he did it.’”

It may not have been labeled as being “Kronwalled” in Sweden, but it was the same well-timed open-ice body check which had Red Wings fans coming out of their seats during Kronwall’s illustrious 15-year career in Detroit.

“I think that’s always something that’s been there. I’ve always enjoyed that part of the game because hockey is a physical sport,” Kronwall said. “You hit and you get hit. That’s just the way the game is supposed to be played. It’s all timing. It really doesn’t matter how big guys are, if you have the right timing, it’s not going to be an issue.

“It’s so fluid. Sometimes you get a chance, sometimes you don’t. That’s something I learned over the years. You have to pick your spots. There were a number of times when you step up, yeah, maybe it’s a good hit, but it turns into a 2-on-1 goal in your net, so now you look like a fool. I had to go through that to learn when to and when not to.

“I think people in the media probably made more of it than it was. Because if you think about it, it wasn’t like it was every game. It wasn’t that many a year.”