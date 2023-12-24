Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

NEW YORK (Dec. 24, 2023) – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad and Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 24.

THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS

Kane, who signed with Detroit on Nov. 28 following offseason hip surgery, topped the NHL with 4‑4—8 in four games to guide the Red Wings (16-14-4, 36 points) to a 1-3-0 week. He produced two points in each of his first two outings, notching a pair of assists in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks Dec. 18 and recording 1-1—2 in a 5-2 defeat versus the Winnipeg Jets Dec. 20. Kane then potted 2-1—3, as well as the clinching shootout tally, in a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Dec. 22. He added another goal in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils Dec. 23. The 35-year-old Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2015-16 Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy winner, has 5-5—10 in 10 total games this season and 456-791—1,247 in 1,190 career appearances – the second-most points by any U.S.-born player in NHL history (behind Mike Modano: 561-813—1,374 in 1,499 GP).