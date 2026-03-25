Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.6 million.

Bernard-Docker, 25, has skated in 55 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording four assists, a plus-five rating, 18 penalty minutes, 37 shots, 83 blocks and 58 hits in 15:00 average time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman split the 2024-25 campaign between the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, logging four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes in 25 games with the Senators before collecting four points (1-3-4) and 13 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Sabres. Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Bernard-Docker has registered 28 points (6-22-28) and 75 penalty minutes in 199 games with the Senators, Sabres and Red Wings since 2020-21. Bernard-Docker also tallied 15 points (4-11-15), a plus-16 rating and 59 penalty minutes in 101 games with the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators from 2021-24.

Prior to turning professional, Bernard-Docker played three seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he notched 60 points (15-45-60), a plus-35 rating and 38 penalty minutes in 95 games from 2018-21. Bernard-Docker was named NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year and earned Second Team All-NCHC honors as a junior in 2020-21. The Canmore, Alta., native also logged 63 points (27-36-63) and 46 penalty minutes in 103 games with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2016-18. On the international stage, Bernard-Docker won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He also secured a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, netting one goal and six penalty minutes in seven games. Bernard-Docker was a gold medalist with Canada White at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes in five appearances.