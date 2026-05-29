Video Submission Details
DET WWE red patrol video submission details
QUICK INTRO ~ 15 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: Introduce yourself as if you are speaking to the fans of Hockeytown.
- PROMPT: Tell us your name, where you’re from, and why you want to be a part of Red Patrol.
FAN ENAGEMENT MOMENT ~ 30 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: Imagine yourself on the concourse with your fellow RP members. You have 30-seconds to get fans excited and involved into the game
- PROMPT: Show us how you would welcome them, build energy, and make the moment feel fun.
IN-GAME PROMOTIONAL READ ~ 25 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: You are the In-Arena Host, acitvating a promotion during a media timeout. Create the activation and clearly explain the rules to the fan(s) in a fun, upbeat, and efficient way.
- PROMPT (Pick 1) (1) One Contestant - Playing for all fans in the arena to win a prize
(2) Three contestants - Playing against each other at the stage
(3) No Contestants - Activation that needs hype & energy and prizes for the loudest fans
BRIGHT LIGHTS / BIG CITY ~ 20 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: Little Caesars Arena holds roughly 20,000 fans and is commonly sold out. This role has you on camera and fan facing all game long.
- PROMPT: Tell us about a time when you had to perform, speak, lead, compete, or stay composed under pressure. What did you do, how did you handle it?
PERSONALITY WILD CARD ~ 20 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: Show us something that gives us a feel for your personality.
- PROMPT: This could be a fun fact, hidden talent, a quick impression, your favorite Red Wings memory, or what makes you someone fans would enjoy interacting with.
CLOSING LINE ~ 10 SECONDS
- DESCRIPTION: Close your submission in style!
- PROMPT: Sign off by prompting the crowd at a Red Wings game to get loud for a (1) Powerplay, (2) Noise for Opening Puck Drop, or (3) Wild Card (Moment of your choosing)
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