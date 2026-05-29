DET WWE red patrol video submission details

Video Submission Details

QUICK INTRO ~ 15 SECONDS 

  • DESCRIPTION: Introduce yourself as if you are speaking to the fans of Hockeytown.
  • PROMPT: Tell us your name, where you’re from, and why you want to be a part of Red Patrol. 

FAN ENAGEMENT MOMENT ~ 30 SECONDS 

  • DESCRIPTION: Imagine yourself on the concourse with your fellow RP members. You have 30-seconds to get fans excited and involved into the game
  • PROMPT: Show us how you would welcome them, build energy, and make the moment feel fun. 

IN-GAME PROMOTIONAL READ ~ 25 SECONDS 

  • DESCRIPTION: You are the In-Arena Host, acitvating a promotion during a media timeout. Create the activation and clearly explain the rules to the fan(s) in a fun, upbeat, and efficient way.
  • PROMPT (Pick 1) (1) One Contestant - Playing for all fans in the arena to win a prize 
    (2) Three contestants - Playing against each other at the stage 
    (3) No Contestants - Activation that needs hype & energy and prizes for the loudest fans

BRIGHT LIGHTS / BIG CITY ~ 20 SECONDS 
 

  • DESCRIPTION: Little Caesars Arena holds roughly 20,000 fans and is commonly sold out. This role has you on camera and fan facing all game long.
  • PROMPT: Tell us about a time when you had to perform, speak, lead, compete, or stay composed under pressure. What did you do, how did you handle it? 
             

PERSONALITY WILD CARD ~ 20 SECONDS 
         

  • DESCRIPTION: Show us something that gives us a feel for your personality.
  • PROMPT: This could be a fun fact, hidden talent, a quick impression, your favorite Red Wings memory, or what makes you someone fans would enjoy interacting with. 
     

CLOSING LINE ~ 10 SECONDS 
   

  • DESCRIPTION: Close your submission in style!
  • PROMPT: Sign off by prompting the crowd at a Red Wings game to get loud for a (1) Powerplay, (2) Noise for Opening Puck Drop, or (3) Wild Card (Moment of your choosing) 
               
               

PLEASE PROVIDE URL TO UNLISTED VIMEO/YOUTUBE AUDITION VIDEO

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