Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings

Lalonde says 32-year-old defenseman is back to playing at an extremely high level

113023-AMF-3167
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Since signing a four-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings in July 2022, Ben Chiarot has shown there are several ways he can positively impact a game.

At 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, Chiarot plays a tough, physical style on the ice. And with a deceptively hard shot, good vision and strong skating ability, the 32-year-old defenseman is capable of chipping in offensively.

And this season, according to head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings are getting the best version of Chiarot.

“I think he was going through some other things last year that probably affected his game a little bit, which was understandable,” Lalonde said about Chiarot on Dec. 16. “But this year, he’s back to playing at an extremely high level. He’s been physical, heavy and arguably night in and night out, one of our most reliable players.”

After posting 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 76 games in the 2022-23 campaign, Chiarot has recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) and a plus-2 rating in 35 games this season.

The defenseman said he feels much more comfortable in his second season in Detroit.

“Anytime you go somewhere new, there’s an adjustment of getting more comfortable somewhere,” Chiarot said on Dec. 18. “Getting used to guys you’re playing with in your surroundings and living. A lot of changes, but it’s easy here. Everything has been great here.”

This season, Chiarot has been mostly paired with fellow veteran blueliner Jeff Petry, his teammate with the Montreal Canadiens from 2018-21. Detroit acquired Petry via trade from Montreal on August 15.

“Anytime you have a comfort level or played with a guy before, it makes things easier,” Chiarot said. “I think we complement each other’s games well. He skates and moves the puck really well. I have a pretty good idea of what he likes to do out there.”

Originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Chiarot has played with four different clubs – Red Wings, Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets – since 2013-14. On Wednesday, playing in Minnesota against the Wild, Chiarot skated in his 600th career NHL game.

“He’s got a little bit of an old school NHL,” Lalonde said. “He doesn’t have time for fluff. He’s very serious, is all about work and getting the job done. He’s brought a really good mentality to our group.”

A 10-year NHL veteran, Chiarot said passing down the experience he has gained comes naturally.

“It’s kind of natural when you’ve played a few years and get a little more experience,” Chiarot said. “Especially on a young team, you try to share your experiences with the young guys.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss

RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss
PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2
Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks