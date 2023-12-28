Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings

After posting 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 76 games in the 2022-23 campaign, Chiarot has recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) and a plus-2 rating in 35 games this season.

The defenseman said he feels much more comfortable in his second season in Detroit.

“Anytime you go somewhere new, there’s an adjustment of getting more comfortable somewhere,” Chiarot said on Dec. 18. “Getting used to guys you’re playing with in your surroundings and living. A lot of changes, but it’s easy here. Everything has been great here.”

This season, Chiarot has been mostly paired with fellow veteran blueliner Jeff Petry, his teammate with the Montreal Canadiens from 2018-21. Detroit acquired Petry via trade from Montreal on August 15.

“Anytime you have a comfort level or played with a guy before, it makes things easier,” Chiarot said. “I think we complement each other’s games well. He skates and moves the puck really well. I have a pretty good idea of what he likes to do out there.”

Originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Chiarot has played with four different clubs – Red Wings, Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets – since 2013-14. On Wednesday, playing in Minnesota against the Wild, Chiarot skated in his 600th career NHL game.

“He’s got a little bit of an old school NHL,” Lalonde said. “He doesn’t have time for fluff. He’s very serious, is all about work and getting the job done. He’s brought a really good mentality to our group.”

A 10-year NHL veteran, Chiarot said passing down the experience he has gained comes naturally.

“It’s kind of natural when you’ve played a few years and get a little more experience,” Chiarot said. “Especially on a young team, you try to share your experiences with the young guys.”