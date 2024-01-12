Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'

Last season, Lyon posted a 9-4-2 record with a 2.89 GAA, .912 SV% and one shutout in 15 games with the Florida Panthers. After illness briefly sidelined Panthers starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on March 29, Lyon emerged as a key late-season contributor by winning six straight starts, helping Florida stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race before the club’s impressive run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

In four postseason games, Lyon was 1-2 with a 3.63 GAA and .888 SV%.

“You just have to belief in yourself,” Lyon said. “I just felt like especially coming out of last year, I had confidence and learned a bit more. The more games I played, the more I learned. Not going to say it’s going to be easy moving forward, but I think that belief in myself has gone a long way.”

For Lyon, being heavily relied upon during a pivotal stretch for the Panthers last season was an important step in his development.

“I’ve never really had a stretch where it’s like hey, go ahead and do it,” Lyon said. “To have the ability to be the only guy, we really didn’t have any options left. So I was like, all right, I’m just going to say screw it and bring my game that I always had in the American League. Finally able to translate that and mentally get over that hump, so it’s just about sticking on the details, working extremely hard and that’s what (the Red Wings) have to continue to do.”

Lyon has also compiled a 106-70-19 record with a 2.62 GAA, .912 SV% and 10 shutouts in 202 American Hockey League games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers since 2016-17.

And because of his wide array of professional hockey experience, Lyon said he knows what it takes to be a successful NHL goalie.

“If you go into any game or situation thinking it’s going to be simple and easy, that’s when you get smacked in the face,” Lyon said. “You have to go in with full preparation, that killer attitude and just keep going.”