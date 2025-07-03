Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Pictured above: 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke, captain of Team Patrick.
Now that the draft is over, it’s time for the Penguins to move forward with the next step of the process at 2025 Development Camp. It began on Thursday (July 3) and goes through Monday (July 7). The full schedule is here.
“Obviously, when you're in our position, you're accruing picks and prospects – but you have to make good on them,” Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said. “You have to draft good players. You have to do a great job in developing them. We'll turn them over after today to Tom Kostopoulos, and we'll get to work.”
Kostopoulos, Pittsburgh’s Director of Player Development, said they’re talking to the 52 invitees about coachability, competitiveness, and work ethic over these next few days, which include on- and off-ice sessions. We'll continue to add content from camp right here, so it's all in one place. Keep checking back!
--Michelle Crechiolo