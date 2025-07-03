Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Many of the attendees are Penguins draft picks, and there are some undrafted kids in the mix, including 20-year-old forward Oliver Tulk from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. He is reunited with his former teammates and Penguins prospects Ben Kindel (2025 first round) and Tanner Howe (2024 second round).

This past season, Tulk led the team in scoring with 100 points (38G-62A), with Kindel right behind him, totaling 99 points (35G-64A). Tulk plans on playing in the NCAA next season for the University of Wisconsin, but is still working towards his first professional contract. He hopes to leave a good impression on the Penguins, with a little help from his friends.

“Tanner’s been here for a year, and Ben is a first-rounder. He’s getting a lot of praise right now, and obviously everything he deserves,” said Tulk on joining his teammates at Development Camp. “It’s awesome to be around them and see what it’s like from their perspective.”

Another message from this management group is that everyone is on the same playing field, no matter what you’re signed to, no matter who you are. That is something Kindel, drafted 11th overall last weekend in Los Angeles, is taking to heart.

“(Pittsburgh’s Vice President of Player Personnel) Wes Clark has been giving me a lot of advice to just stay hungry and never look back,” said Kindel. “The draft is in the past now for me. I’m just looking forward to getting after it and having that mentality of more of an undrafted player and staying hungry.”

--Brandon Karafilis