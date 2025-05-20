Harrison Brunicke Balances Confidence, Growth in Big Year

20241001_vsDET_043
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

At the start of Hockey Canada’s pre-tournament camp for the 2025 World Championship, players were saying hi and introducing themselves.

Harrison Brunicke, a 2024 second-round pick of the Penguins invited to participate, was with a couple of the younger guys - who were starstruck by Sidney Crosby. The captain approached the defenseman, and “he's like, ‘what's up, brother?’ So, I was like, oh my God. Like, he knows me,” Brunicke said with a laugh.

Back in the fall, there were some people in the organization who didn’t know Brunicke “from a hole in the wall” at the start of training camp, as Penguins assistant coach David Quinn told him during a meeting. “But then obviously I had a good camp, and I really asserted myself, and they were happy,” Brunicke said.

It’s been quite the year for Brunicke since being selected 44th overall, the first South African-born skater drafted to the NHL. Before spending time in Europe with Team Canada, Brunicke made his professional debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League after another strong junior season with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

When Brunicke looks back, skating in four preseason games with Pittsburgh and coming close to being on the opening-night roster was the foundation for it all.

“Staying as long as I did last year, obviously it’s not making a team yet or anything. But I think I just kind of showed what I could do a little bit, and I think they kind of realized that as well,” the 19-year-old said. “So, that was just another little feather in the cap for me, just knowing how close I was, and how much harder I have to work this year to get to that level again.”

At 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, Brunicke is a rangy defenseman who can skate and move the puck. The Penguins were thrilled to land a player with that unique combination of attributes, and Brunicke was equally excited to join such a franchise. “Right from the minute I got drafted, I obviously knew it's a world-class organization and I'm going to be treated well, things like that,” he said.

Brunicke stood out at the Prospects Challenge, saying he learned a lot about himself and that experience helped his game. But when it came to main camp, Brunicke had no idea what to expect. “Going right into it, you're on the ice with Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin and those guys, so it was pretty intimidating,” he said with a laugh. “But once you kind of got used to it, I just felt better. I felt more confident.”

That showed in his play, with Brunicke joining the rush, showing poise with the puck, and seeming much older than his then-18 years. It earned plenty of admiration from his teammates, coaches and management, along with an extended stay.

“After you’re done at the rink, you come and just lay your bed in the hotel. So, each day, I was just like, ‘I'm still here, I’m still going.’ But there were a couple of times where I called my agent and was like, ‘Am I staying here? Am I going? Do you know anything?” Brunicke said. “It got to a point where I was kind of like, I don't know what I'm doing here [laughs], if I should go to the rink tomorrow or what.”

The Penguins ultimately decided that returning Brunicke to his junior team was best for his development. While it stung a bit at the time, Brunicke did return with a lot of confidence, perhaps a little too much.

“At times, I think you think about it too much, where you try to do too much and you're kind of getting away from your game or getting out of position,” he said.

A broken wrist that sidelined Brunicke for weeks and kept him from playing in the 2025 World Junior Championship was an unfortunate and challenging experience. But the silver lining is that it helped Brunicke with the mental side of the game, “just realizing things can happen, and you’ve got to kind of work around them.”

Brunicke returned to game action at the end of January and finished the year strong, leading all Blazers blueliners in goals (5), assists (25) and points (30) despite playing in just 41 games. He did a better job of letting the game come to him while still playing with assertiveness.

“Finding that balance really helped me. That’s when I started playing some of my best hockey again, and I thought that carried over to Wilkes,” Brunicke said.

He appeared in 10 regular-season games with WBS, debuting in Charlotte on March 29. Brunicke thought the adjustment to playing among bigger, stronger and faster skaters went well to start. But after a couple of contests, Brunicke felt like his defensive game was lacking. Talking with Penguins assistant GM Jason Spezza helped Brunicke refocus.

“He just kind of let me know what they want to see and stuff,” Brunicke said. “The next game we played was Hershey, and I thought I played exactly how he wanted me to play. So, I thought from there, I really understood what they're expecting out of me at the pro level. So, carried that on into playoffs. I thought I played well in playoffs. It was sad that we kind of ended that early.”

WBS fell to Lehigh Valley in the first game of a best-of-three series. In Game 2 on the road, Brunicke scored his first professional goal to give WBS a 2-1 lead in the third period.

“It was crazy. I mean, even just playing in that rink at that moment, it was so loud,” Brunicke said. “That whole experience, that whole play kind of developing, joining the rush, finding a loose play... then just kind of watching the puck going the whole way was pretty cool. I turned to celebrate, and I saw Owen (Pickering) there, and he was like, screaming [laughs]. It was awesome.”

The Phantoms ended up rallying for a 3-2 win, eliminating WBS. But Brunicke still had some hockey left to play with Canada’s National Men’s Team. He was part of a group of seven players that traveled to Vienna, Austria and Budapest, Hungary to take part in that pre-tournament camp. One of Brunicke’s biggest takeaways was seeing the different roles each player fills. He was particularly impressed by Ryan O’Reilly.

“He's got that curve on his stick, and he picks up every single rim, and he's making a play out of it. That’s a hard thing to do,” Brunicke said. “Little things like that, seeing how detailed guys are in their recovery and their warmup... then just playing with them on the ice, it's just pretty cool to see. Obviously, making plays are way easier when you've got guys like that with you. So yeah, I think I learned a lot, and I'm going to take that away and put it into my game.”

Brunicke was brought there by Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas, serving as Canada’s GM for the World Championship. In his season-ending media availability, Dubas said he expects Brunicke to again push for the opening-night roster, and Harrison’s goal is to make it.

“I got a little taste of what it's like. I know what I have to work on this summer. It's going to be a grind,” Brunicke said. “But I'm excited to get back to Pittsburgh and go through the whole process again. Then, that's my goal, to make the NHL.”

News Feed

Draft Rewind: Bryan Rust

Marc-Andre Fleury Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

A Team Effort: Parenthood in the Penguins Family

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

2025 Draft Lottery Results

Sidney Crosby to Represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship

Penguins 2025 Draft Lottery Information

Two Cups, Countless Memories: Thank You, Sully

Penguins Sign Forward Filip Hallander to a Two-Year Contract

Dubas Provides Insight into Coaching Change, Path Forward

Penguins and Head Coach Mike Sullivan Agree to Part Ways

Live Penguins Steal the Show at Penguins Games

Pittsburgh Penguins Forward Tanner Howe Undergoes ACL Surgery

'I’m Score for Kids': Malkin’s Points Make a Difference

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $71,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Young Talent, High Hopes: WBS Begins Playoffs

Kyle Dubas: "We're Closer To Where We Want To Be"

Inside Scoop: 2024.25 Penguins Locker Cleanout Day

Penguins Conclude 2024.25 Season with Win Over Washington

Game Preview: 04.17.25 vs. Washington Capitals

Letang’s Surgery Not a Reaction, Just the Right Time

Defenseman Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery

Sidney Crosby Voted ‘Most Complete Player’ in NHLPA Player Poll for Sixth-Straight Season

Trusting His Game Has Led to Rakell's Career High in Goals

Game Preview: 04.13.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Penguins Finish Road Slate with Win in New Jersey

Crosby Delivers Clutch Toss at McAfee’s “Big Night AHT”

Game Preview: 04.11.25 at New Jersey Devils

Kyle Dubas Named General Manager for 2025 IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh's Big Three Reflects on Ray Shero's Impact

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Ray Shero Ushered in New Era of Penguins Hockey

Living the Dream at Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp

Penguins Masterton Nominee Imama Inspires with His Story

Pens Rebound Against Chicago With Dominant Effort at Home

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 17

Game Preview: 04.08.25 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins End Road Trip with Loss to Blackhawks

Crosby, Malkin Pay Homage to Ovechkin Setting Goal Record

Game Preview: 04.06.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defeat Strong Stars Squad in Impressive Win

Game Preview: 04.05.25 at Dallas Stars

McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled