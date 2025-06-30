Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

The Penguins welcomed all 13 selections from the 2025 NHL Draft to Pittsburgh on Monday. They got a tour of the facilities at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, donned jerseys with their names on the back, and met with the media.

“All these players here, they're drafted for a reason. They have really high potential,” said first-round pick Will Horcoff. “So, to come into an organization that does as good with development as the Penguins do, it's really exciting. So, I think I can speak for all of us here in terms of that and how excited we are.”

Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark said ultimately, the Penguins were looking for players who could influence winning hockey as they work to return to contention. And if the intense competition level for their games of ping-pong in the players lounge is any indication, that is exactly what Pittsburgh got.

“Everybody hates to lose, and I think that's a great start for this organization. So, really excited to get started,” said fifth-round pick Quinn Beauchesne.

Here’s a closer look at the baker’s dozen of new additions, along with insight from Clark, who oversees amateur scouting for the Penguins.