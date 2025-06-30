Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

372_Draft_Class_16x9_Web
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins welcomed all 13 selections from the 2025 NHL Draft to Pittsburgh on Monday. They got a tour of the facilities at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, donned jerseys with their names on the back, and met with the media.

“All these players here, they're drafted for a reason. They have really high potential,” said first-round pick Will Horcoff. “So, to come into an organization that does as good with development as the Penguins do, it's really exciting. So, I think I can speak for all of us here in terms of that and how excited we are.”

Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark said ultimately, the Penguins were looking for players who could influence winning hockey as they work to return to contention. And if the intense competition level for their games of ping-pong in the players lounge is any indication, that is exactly what Pittsburgh got.

“Everybody hates to lose, and I think that's a great start for this organization. So, really excited to get started,” said fifth-round pick Quinn Beauchesne.

Here’s a closer look at the baker’s dozen of new additions, along with insight from Clark, who oversees amateur scouting for the Penguins.

Ben-Kindel

F Ben Kindel, 1st round (11th overall)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 181 pounds

Hometown: Coquitlam, British Columbia

Amateur Team: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Wes Clark’s take: "An extreme characteristic of him is intelligence. His hockey sense relative to this class is elite. 99 points. Understands the game at a super high level. Just big belief in Ben in terms of the upside, and he influences the game on both sides of the puck. We think the upside is sky high, and we’ll do our best to help him improve in the areas he needs to improve in, and see where it goes."

Noteworthy: He comes from a family of soccer players. His parents, Steve Kindel and Sara Maglio, both played professionally and represented Canada on the national stage – which his younger sister Lacey is doing now. “But my dad was a big hockey fan,” Ben said. “He put me in it, and I kind of immediately fell in love with the game and just kind of ran with it. I played soccer up until I was 16, but hockey was always my passion.”

In terms of what he learned from his athlete parents that translates to both sports, being a good teammate is No. 1. “No. 2, I'd say is do everything 100%, no matter what you're doing. Then, play with passion every time you step out on the field or the rink. Those are the three biggest things.”

Bill-Zonnon

F Bill Zonnon, 1st round (22nd overall)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 pounds

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Amateur Team: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Wes Clark’s take: "Has a high work rate, highly competitive. Played center this year, has played wing in the past. Tremendous athletic upside. Got to know him a little bit there in Buffalo (at the Combine). You see the look in his eyes, he's got that dawg mindset. So, the type of kid that helps you win hockey games."

Noteworthy: Bill’s dad Augustin and mom Mathilde immigrated to Canada for college and ended up building a life there, with the rest of their family in Togo, Africa. Augustin now works as a quality control manager for a concrete company, while Mathilde works in finance. They taught Bill and his sister the value of hard work and respect. “They came here with pretty much nothing, and they had to work from nothing to the point where they are now,” Bill said. “We have everything we need... So, being a kid and having them as mentors was huge, I’d say.”

Will-Horcoff

F Will Horcoff, 1st round (24th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 203 pounds

Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

Amateur Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)

Wes Clark’s take: "The progression in his game from the start of the year to the end of the year – from going to the program in Michigan – was immense. Super athletic at 6-5. Still very early in his development curve, and the mentorship and guidance that obviously he's got from his old man is a big benefit. I think that will only go leaps and bounds for Billy there as he continues to develop. But love the upside there.”

Noteworthy: His dad Shawn played over a thousand NHL games and served as captain of the Edmonton Oilers for three seasons. After retiring, Shawn transitioned into player development for the Red Wings, and currently serves as Detroit's assistant GM. “I was really lucky to grow up (around the game),” Will said. “I was really lucky to see all the players and how bad they wanted it and how much work they put in. So, that really inspired me. Now that I'm at that point, I'm really excited and can't wait to get started.”

Peyton-Kettles

D Peyton Kettles, 2nd round (39th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 194 pounds

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Amateur Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

Wes Clark’s take: “Extremely young for the draft class. 6-6. Right shot. Elite defensive stick. Super competitive. Tough. He checks a lot of boxes [as we are] trying to improve certain qualities on the back end here with the depth we have in the prospects.”

Noteworthy: He and Owen Pickering, Pittsburgh’s 2022 first-round pick, are both from Winnipeg and were teammates in juniors. "Definitely have a really good relationship with Owen. Started my Western League career with him, and we were D partners for a long time, so happy to reunite with him,” Kettles said.

Charlie-Trethewey

D Charlie Trethewey, 3rd round (73rd overall)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 201 pounds

Hometown: Ellicott City, Maryland

Amateur Team: U.S. National Team Development Program. Committed to Boston University (NCAA) for 2025-26.

Wes Clark’s take: “Charlie came into the year with big expectations. Projected first-round pick. National program kid, going to BU. We liked the upside as a two-way guy. He makes a really good first pass. Strong defensively. Intelligent. Competitive. We liked the paths, obviously it’s a bonus when he comes up through the Pens Elite program.”

Noteworthy: It was already surreal enough when Trethewey heard his name called by the Penguins, as he played a couple years of youth hockey for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite. Entering UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex as a member of the organization he grew up cheering for was next level. “Obviously, coming back to Pittsburgh, it's a dream come true,” said Charlie, whose dad Bob is from Mt. Lebanon. “I really enjoyed my time here.”

Gabriel-DAigle

G Gabriel D'Aigle, 3rd round (84th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 211 pounds

Hometown: Sorel-Tracy, Quebec

Amateur Team: Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Wes Clark’s take: "Our (director of goaltending), Jon Elkin, had him really high on the board. So, we trust Jon with the goalie evaluations. We try to stay out of that, and it just lined up where we were able to get him." D’Aigle describes himself as a big goalie who moves well laterally.

Noteworthy: He is from the same town as Marc-Andre Fleury, the beloved netminder drafted first overall by Pittsburgh in 2003, and they have a good relationship. “He gave me a lot of advice. Like, always have fun during the game,” D’Aigle said. “He's a really good guy.”

Brady-Peddle

D Brady Peddle, 3rd round (91st overall)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 202 pounds

Hometown: Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Amateur Team: Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL). Committed to Michigan State University when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Wes Clark’s take: "Another big left-shot D that provides a ton of defensive utility.” Peddle said he brings a physical, simple, smart game, can move the puck, and is hard to play against.

Noteworthy: He’s got the Nova Scotia connection with Sidney Crosby, who is from Cole Harbour. “Growing up, he was obviously my favorite player,” Peddle said. “So, it was kind of surreal. I actually have a signed Sidney Crosby jersey that I had when I was like 10 years old, sitting in my basement.”

Travis-Hayes

F Travis Hayes, 4th round (105th overall)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 174 pounds

Hometown: Westland, Michigan

Amateur Team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Wes Clark’s take: “Probably not too dissimilar to his brother (Avery Hayes). He’s super competitive. Hungry. Really good shooter. Loves to score goals. Strong at the net. Underdog mindset. Yeah, like the upside.”

Noteworthy: Travis is fortunate to have someone like Avery as a role model and example as he embarks on the next phase of his hockey journey. Avery inked his first NHL contract last month after originally signing an AHL contract prior to the 2023-24 season, with WBS assistant GM and manager of minor-league operations Amanda Kessel saying he has earned everything he’s gotten. It’s obviously pretty special, him being here,” Travis said. “He plays in Wilkes, so he's kind of told me a lot about being a pro and just little stuff like that. So yeah, he's super excited.”

Ryan-Miller

F Ryan Miller, 5th round (130th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 176 pounds

Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alberta

Amateur Team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL). Committed to the University of Denver when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Wes Clark’s take: "A guy that Robbie Sandland and Dan McLean were really passionate about. Had a great playoffs with (Portland). He’s committed to Denver I think, two years’ time. Super competitive winger that hunts pucks, relentless – certain things that we obviously covet."

Noteworthy: In Miller’s first season with Portland, former Penguins head coach Mike Johnston was named both Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year for the U.S. Division. This past year, Johnston stepped down as head coach to focus on his GM duties. “Was good to play in front of him, and I learned a lot from him,” Miller said. “He’s a great coach. He obviously coached here in Pittsburgh, so he knows what he's talking about. I was just super excited to hear my name get called by this great organization.”

Quinn-Beauchesne

D Quinn Beauchesne, 5th round (148th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 187 pounds

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Amateur Team: Guelph Storm (OHL)

Wes Clark’s take: "National team kid outside of Guelph, right-shot D, two-way guy, makes a really strong pass, defends well, intelligent. We’ll see where that one goes, but Brandon Defazio and Chris Roque, our guys in Ontario, were really passionate about him at that spot."

Noteworthy: The blueliner represented Team Canada at the World Under-18 Championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold at both tournaments. “I think I play bigger than my size,” he said. “Can be counted upon in different scenarios. Got a good toolbox, so just really looking forward to be able to show this organization what I have and lots to prove in the future. So, I'm really grateful.”

Jordan-Charron

F Jordan Charron, 5th round (154th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 196 pounds

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Amateur Team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL) and the Ayr Centennials (GOJHL). Committed to St. Lawrence University when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Wes Clark’s take: "Another Soo kid, just circumstance that we get two guys from the Soo and Kyle’s from the Soo, too. Another kid that’s really early in his development curve. Small sample there in the OHL. Guys were passionate about him in that spot, so we’ll see where that goes the next couple of years.”

Noteworthy: When it comes to what he brings, “I think I'm a great power forward,” Charron said. “I got my speed and size to help with that, for sure. Kind of play that bottom-six role, lay that body, kind of a playoff player.”

Carter-Sanderson

F Carter Sanderson, 6th round (169th overall)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 196 pounds

Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota

Amateur Team: Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL). Committed to the University of North Dakota when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Wes Clark’s take: "Our area scout Brandon Dennis was super passionate about him. Super, super competitive. Type of kid that may not show up on the stat sheet just yet. Extremely young, too, for the draft class. First year in the USHL, wins the championship. But that credit goes to Brandon Dennis, just loved his competitiveness and the way he plays the game to influence it, to help the team win.”

Noteworthy: In Muskegon, he played for Rutger McGroarty’s dad Jim, who just finished his seventh season as general manager. They defeated Brady Peddle’s Waterloo Black Hawks in the final. “The last three games ending in overtime was a really good thing for the both of us,” Sanderson said. “We both competed hard against each other, and now we're going to be teammates here. So, it's good to get to know each other now, and it's been great battling against each other so far.”

Kale-Dach

F Kale Dach, 7th round (201st overall)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 172 pounds

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alberta

Amateur Team: Sherwood Park Crusaders (BCHL). Committed to Penn State University when he is eligible in 2026-27.

Wes Clark’s take: "He played in Sherwood Park, BCHL. He's actually going to join Calgary, we believe, next year. Play with Ben (Kindel), and then go to Penn State. Area scouts had a lot of time for him where he was. I think he had 87 points this past year. Two-way guy that produced at a pretty good clip in a pretty good League. So, our model was high on him at that point. We'll see where that one goes as well."

Noteworthy: It will be easy for the Penguins to keep tabs on Dach when he’s in Happy Valley. “I toured there about a year and a half ago. Great experience,” he said. “Got to see a really cool game. The facility and the coaching staff there were just amazing. So, that was a pretty easy decision to commit there, and it's really cool that it's in the same state.”

