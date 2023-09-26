Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

PENS REDUCE CAMP ROSTER TO 47
On Monday, Pittsburgh reduced its camp roster to 47 players. Forwards Matt Filipe, Dillon Hamaliuk, Sam Houde, Jagger Joshua and Evan Vierling, as well as goaltender Taylor Gauthier were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League.
Three players – defenseman Andre Anania (Sudbury Wolves of the OHL), forward Matthew Soto (Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL) as well as goaltender Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes of the OHL) were assigned to their junior teams.
Forward Peter Abbandonato was released from his professional tryout agreement, and defenseman Mark Pysyk was moved to the injured list.