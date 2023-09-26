Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

The Penguins will take on the Detroit Red Wings on the road at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available via stream on the Penguins' website and app. Fans can also tune in on 105.9 the X on the radio.

Team Preseason Records: PIT (1-0-1) DET (0-0-0)