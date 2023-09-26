Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

News Feed

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)
Kori Cheverie Guest Coach Penguins Head Coach PWHL Montreal

Kori Cheverie Taking 'Amazing' Experience as Guest Coach with Pittsburgh to New Role as Head Coach with PWHL Montreal
Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players
Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Notes from Pittsburgh's Split Squad vs. Columbus
Brayden Yager Penguins Preseason Debut

Penguins' First-Round Pick Brayden Yager Shows Promise in Preseason Debut
Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ
Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)
Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff
Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons
P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Penguins Team DJ
Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Alex Nedeljkovic Looking to Re-Establish His Game in Pittsburgh, “and Prove that I Can Play at This Level”
Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Training Camp is Underway: "There's a Real Feeling of Excitement Around This Room"
Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Here's What The Penguins Were Up To This Summer
Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Friendly, Outgoing and Energetic, Erik Karlsson Brings More Than Just On-Ice Ability
Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp
Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby Excited to Get Going After Offseason of Change: “There’s Something to Prove for Everybody”
SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires
Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Penguins Players Deliver More Than Season Tickets: Sharing Stories and Gratitude

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

Gameday_PRE_A_0926_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins will take on the Detroit Red Wings on the road at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available via stream on the Penguins' website and app. Fans can also tune in on 105.9 the X on the radio.

Click here to view the Penguins' lineup for tonight's contest

Team Preseason Records: PIT (1-0-1) DET (0-0-0)

TONIGHT’S GAME

Pittsburgh travels to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena for the third of seven preseason games for the Penguins. Last season, the Penguins picked up points in two of three matchups, going 1-1-1 and averaging 4.33 goals per game in those contests. In three games against the Red Wings in 2022-23, Jeff Carter led all Penguins in scoring with four points (2G-2A).

Fans can listen to the game live on the team’s official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Steve Mears and Phil Bourque will call the action. Fans can also stream the game on nhl.com/penguins and the Penguins app.

POSITIONAL OVERVIEWS

PENS REDUCE CAMP ROSTER TO 47

On Monday, Pittsburgh reduced its camp roster to 47 players. Forwards Matt Filipe, Dillon Hamaliuk, Sam Houde, Jagger Joshua and Evan Vierling, as well as goaltender Taylor Gauthier were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League.

Three players – defenseman Andre Anania (Sudbury Wolves of the OHL), forward Matthew Soto (Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL) as well as goaltender Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes of the OHL) were assigned to their junior teams.

Forward Peter Abbandonato was released from his professional tryout agreement, and defenseman Mark Pysyk was moved to the injured list.