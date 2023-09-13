Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards

But while Guentzel is sidelined to start the year—he is projected to miss around five games—his absence will cause a ripple effect as the Penguins look to fill that open spot. Either with Rakell and/or Smith moving up, through other internal candidates, or one of the new additions.

“I don’t think that there are many ready-made replacements for Jake,” Dubas said. “He is one of the better wingers in the NHL and certainly has a great chemistry with Sid. They have had great success together. With that said, one of the fortunate parts is it creates a major opportunity for our own young people that are here, but also more importantly, it was one of the things we tried to address in free agency.”

For more from Kyle Dubas on Jake Guentzel, click here.

Dubas and his team wanted to add talent to the forward group and construct a stronger supporting cast. After all, the Penguins got great performances out of their core players, but still missed the playoffs. Management focused on building depth on the wings, and while a number of players were brought in with the intention of being in the bottom-six, some have the ability to move around the lineup.

Like Matt Nieto, who brings a two-way game to Pittsburgh after parts of 10 seasons in the NHL split between Colorado and San Jose …

Like Andreas Johnsson, who had 20 goals in 73 games during his rookie season in 2018-19, and has 116 points (48G-68A) in 259 career regular-season contests at the NHL level …

Like Vinnie Hinostroza, who has familiarity with his former Notre Dame teammate Rust, and a chip on his shoulder after spending time in the minors last year following five seasons in the NHL …

Like Rem Pitlick, who came over from Montreal as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, and has 123 games under his belt at age 26 …

Like Joona Koppanen, with the 25-year-old finally breaking into the NHL and appearing in five games with the Bruins during their historic season after years spent in Liiga (Finland’s top pro league), AHL and ECHL …

And like Radim Zohorna (also known as Big Z), returning for his second stint with the Penguins after having some good moments in his first stint from 2020-22.

Any of those players could step up, but they’ll have to earn it, as Dubas feels strongly about giving younger guys opportunities. He named Drew O’Connor (25), Alex Nylander (25), Valtteri Puustinen (24) and Sam Poulin (22) as candidates. O’Connor’s game has been steadily building since signing with the Penguins as a college free agent in 2020, while Nylander showed some strong offensive glimpses at the end of last season. Poulin, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2019, really impressed at training camp last September. He made his NHL debut, something Puustinen – who’s displayed great offensive instincts and finishing ability at the AHL level – has yet to do.