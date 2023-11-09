Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh’s team faceoff win percentage of 56.4% leads the NHL. Sidney Crosby ranks first in the league with 152 faceoff wins, and third in the NHL with a 62.3% faceoff win percentage.

Evgeni Malkin has more game-winning goals (4) against the Los Angeles Kings than any active Eastern Conference player. Additionally, he has 19 points in 20 career games against the Kings, recording nine goals and 10 assists.

Only Vegas’ Mark Stone (17) has more takeaways than Evgeni Malkin (14) this season.

Pittsburgh is only allowing 2.82 goals against per game, a figure that is tied for sixth in the NHL.

The goaltending tandem of Magnus Hellberg (11 saves) and Tristan Jarry (21 saves) stopped all 32 shots they faced on Tuesday night in Anaheim. It marked just the fifth time in franchise history of netminders recording a combined shutout, and first since 2013.

As a team, Pittsburgh (3) is tied with the New York Islanders (3) for the most games shutting out an opponent this season.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding a six-game point streak (3G-4A) and has been held without a point just once in 11 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of seven or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A).

Defenseman Erik Karlsson recorded an assist on Tuesday night in Anaheim, extending his point streak to three games (1G-4A). His three-game point streak is tied for the third-longest active point streak among defensemen.