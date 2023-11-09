Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

News Feed

Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed

Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed
Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim

Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim
Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)
Sidney Crosby 1,200 Games Played

The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Sharks Recap

Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)
Karlsson Nieto Return to San Jose with Penguins

Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship
Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards
Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice
No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December
Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11
Penguins Get Back to Work

Four Days to Regroup
Pittsburgh Penguins Halloween Costumes

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration
Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Malkin, Jarry Take Ownership After Penguins' Discouraging Loss to Anaheim
Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson

Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

Gameday_A_1109_LAK_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins finish a three-game road trip in California as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight at 10:30 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (5-6-0) LAK (7-2-2)

Related Links

Game Notes

Pittsburgh’s team faceoff win percentage of 56.4% leads the NHL. Sidney Crosby ranks first in the league with 152 faceoff wins, and third in the NHL with a 62.3% faceoff win percentage.

Evgeni Malkin has more game-winning goals (4) against the Los Angeles Kings than any active Eastern Conference player. Additionally, he has 19 points in 20 career games against the Kings, recording nine goals and 10 assists.

Only Vegas’ Mark Stone (17) has more takeaways than Evgeni Malkin (14) this season.

Pittsburgh is only allowing 2.82 goals against per game, a figure that is tied for sixth in the NHL. 

The goaltending tandem of Magnus Hellberg (11 saves) and Tristan Jarry (21 saves) stopped all 32 shots they faced on Tuesday night in Anaheim. It marked just the fifth time in franchise history of netminders recording a combined shutout, and first since 2013.

As a team, Pittsburgh (3) is tied with the New York Islanders (3) for the most games shutting out an opponent this season.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding a six-game point streak (3G-4A) and has been held without a point just once in 11 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of seven or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A).

Defenseman Erik Karlsson recorded an assist on Tuesday night in Anaheim, extending his point streak to three games (1G-4A). His three-game point streak is tied for the third-longest active point streak among defensemen.

Recent News

Hellberg speaks to the media after practice.

Away Game Triggers

PIT 2324 InGame Triggers Away