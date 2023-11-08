Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim

Jarry had left the game after enduring a tough sequence. First, there was a collision with Adam Henrique, as the Ducks forward caught the Penguins netminder in the helmet while establishing a netfront presence. Then, as Jarry went down, a puck appeared to catch him up high, causing him to bleed. He skated to the bench on his own and headed to the locker room, where he did not return.

“Obviously you're worried about him, first off,” Hellberg said. “He's a great friend, he had a really good game as well.”

When the backup goaltender takes over, it’s typically for performance-related reasons. That wasn’t the case in this instance, as the Penguins were up 1-0 when Hellberg took over thanks in large part to Jarry's strong early play, but the 32-year-old netminder said his mindset didn’t change.

“There's always pressure on this level, whether you go in when your team is down a couple of goals or if it goes like this. I just have to try to come up big for the team,” said Hellberg, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason after playing in parts of five seasons in the NHL with Ottawa, Seattle, Detroit, the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators. “I thought they did a really good job in front of me communicating, letting me see the puck.”