Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim

Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Sidney Crosby 1,200 Games Played

The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Sharks Recap

Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Karlsson Nieto Return to San Jose with Penguins

Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins Get Back to Work

Four Days to Regroup
Pittsburgh Penguins Halloween Costumes

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration
Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Malkin, Jarry Take Ownership After Penguins' Discouraging Loss to Anaheim
Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed

magnus-hellberg-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins practiced on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as they prepare to close out their three-game California road trip tomorrow against the Kings. Tristan Jarry was the only player absent after getting injured late in the second period of Tuesday’s 2-0 shutout win over Anaheim.

“There is no real update. He’s continuing to be evaluated right now,” Mike Sullivan said. “I would say his status is day-to-day.”

As detailed in the game story, it was a tough sequence for the Penguins netminder, starting when Adam Henrique skated past and collided with Jarry’s helmet as they were both trying to get in their respective positions. Then, as Jarry went down, the puck hit him in the face, causing him to bleed. He skated to the bench on his own and headed to the locker room, where he did not return.

When asked if the Penguins needed to recall a goaltender from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Sullivan said that was probably a better question for President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

“It all depends on what we get back today from some of the test results and things like that,” Sullivan said. “If he ends up inevitably getting ruled out, then I imagine we would.”

WBS is currently carrying three goalies on their roster: 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist, who’s off to a terrific start in his first season of pro hockey in North America; Taylor Gauthier; and Garret Sparks.

But regardless of who may come up, if Jarry is unable to dress, Magnus Hellberg will most likely get his first start of the year for Pittsburgh after making two relief appearances on Oct. 28 versus Ottawa and last night in Anaheim.

“Obviously, when you know you're starting a game, it's always nice, you know?” Hellberg said. “Instead of just getting thrown in there. That's kind of what you want, and I plan for it. But obviously, we don't know what's going on with Jars, so we'll see what happens.”

The 6-foot-6 Swede signed a one-year deal this offseason after the Penguins showed interest early in free agency, hoping to build up their goalie depth. The 32-year-old came to Pittsburgh with quite a varied resume, having played 13 seasons of professional hockey in various leagues, including a stint in the KHL after some time in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

Hellberg speaks to the media after practice.

“I started here for five years, it was up and down a little bit, didn't quite make it as I wanted,” Hellberg said. “So, I went a different route and now I'm back here. Normally people maybe do the other way around, and they finish overseas. But I'm happy with how my journey is so far. I'm really happy to be back now in the States.

“I feel like coming back, it takes a little bit longer to get back into it and show everybody here what I can do. Every opportunity I get to showcase myself, who I am as a goalie and who I am as a person, it's always great. So, I just try to live in the moment and play my part in all this.”

After a 2022-23 season that featured many stops – Hellberg split it between Ottawa Senators, Seattle, Detroit and the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League – he started this year with WBS after Alex Nedeljkovic got the backup job out of training camp.

Hellberg got recalled after Nedeljkovic was placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 24 versus Dallas, and it didn’t take long for the big goaltender with a big personality and booming voice, who is always so friendly and personable to everyone around him, to reacclimate himself within the room.

“He's a great guy. I think he's meshed well with everyone, even though he left us for a brief while after camp,” Erik Karlsson said. “I think we have the belief that no matter what happens, whoever goes down, someone else is going to get an opportunity to step up. I think we got it well covered, especially in net.

“He came in yesterday, obviously under tough circumstances, it was not an easy game to play, I'm sure, for a goaltender. It wasn’t easy for us as players (laughs). So obviously, he did a terrific job, and so did Jars before, and even Ned when he's played a couple of games for us. I think we feel we feel comfortable with whoever is behind us there. I think that they're experienced goaltenders, and they know what to do.”

WORKFLOW

The Penguins stuck with the same lines and D-pairs they used against the Ducks:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Smith-Malkin-Rakell

O’Connor-Eller-Zohorna

Nieto-Acciari-Hinostroza

Graves-Letang

Pettersson-Karlsson

Shea-Ruhwedel

Carter and Joseph were the extra pairing.