Game Preview: Game 1 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers play Game 1 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, presented by UPMC and PPG, at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM ET. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

All fans will receive a rally towel upon entering PPG Paints Arena thanks to UPMC and PPG.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Regular-Season Team Records: PIT (41-25-16), PHI (43-27-12)

The Penguins went 2-0-2 against the Flyers in 2025-26. The Penguins won once at home and on the road while losing in shootouts the other times. Pittsburgh has a 19-15 all-time series record in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are 3-4 all-time in postseason series against the Flyers. Pittsburgh is 35-31 all-time at PPG Paints Arena in playoff contests.