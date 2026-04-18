Where the Penguins Stand

This area is a big strength for the Penguins, and one they spent a lot of time on going into the series. “They always play a big role,” Kris Letang said. “You want to make sure you scout them, what they do, and try to focus on execution on there and get ready for that.”
Under assistant coach Todd Nelson, in his first year with the team, they ranked near the top of the league all year, ultimately finishing 7th. They were pretty consistent all year, and managed to avoid any real serious dips.
The Penguins have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the personnel they can deploy with the man-advantage.
Their units looked like this in practice leading into Game 1 (with the players listed in no particular order):
PP1) Karlsson, Crosby, Rakell, Rust, Malkin
PP2) Letang, Novak, Kindel, Mantha, Chinakhov
Rakell said the biggest key will be to stay in their structure, and work for each other. “Hunt a lot of loose pucks, attack the net, get the rebounds,” he said. “I think probably same for everybody. But I think that's what gets us going. And even if you don't score, you get that momentum.”
Chinakhov said whenever the next unit goes over the boards, “Just try to be ready for the puck. The first unit plays a minute or more, so we just need to be ready. Just getting shots, more at the net. That’s it.”
Pittsburgh’s penalty kill also had a terrific year under Mike Stothers and Nick Bonino, also in their first years with the team. However, that group struggled a bit towards the end of the year, ultimately finishing 6th after being first or second for most of the season.
“I think we’re confident. It really is a new season. The slate’s clean,” said Connor Dewar, the team’s leader in shorthanded time on ice per game with 2:41 minutes.
“When we’re being aggressive and on our toes, it's easier to read off each other and anticipate the next play the other team's gonna make. So, that keeps them on their heels and keeps them under pressure.”
It will certainly be a big boost to get Blake Lizotte back in the mix after the forward missed the last 16 games of the year with a lower-body injury.
“He’s our motor,” Dewar said. “He’s so easy to play with. He just does everything right.”