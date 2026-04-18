Where the Penguins Stand

The foundation for Pittsburgh’s game, and something that stood out to Dan Muse right away, is the competitiveness.

During his first media availability of training camp, the first-year Penguins head coach joked, “This group here, like, I think if I put a cold cheeseburger out there for the winner, they would be all in to get that cold cheeseburger. That’s the nature of the group.”

And after the Penguins clinched a playoff spot, Muse referenced that competitiveness as a big reason that the coaching staff had belief from Day 1. It’s a big part of their identity.

“It's a team that's going to work at both ends of the ice. Just relentless in our puck pursuit, relentless in our working above, in our defensive play,” Muse has said. “Then we're playing a united game, a connected game, where when we transition to offense, we do it together. We find each other, and then back to being relentless on the attack. Then you press repeat, and you do it again.”

They also have plenty of experience, which both Erik Karlsson and Anthony Mantha have referenced numerous times when discussing how the Penguins deal with adversity.

“I mean, you look at our leadership group, there’s not a lot of things that these guys haven’t been through,” Muse said.

They had some challenging stretches at different points of the season, particularly back in December, when the Penguins struggled mightily to hold on to leads. But they got stronger through that experience, which served the Penguins well during a gauntlet of a March schedule, but even going back farther.

“I think we’re ready for any challenge,” Rickard Rakell said.

“This is a very resilient group. You know you can never count us out,” added Stuart Skinner, who has played in the last two Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers. “Being down 4-1 against Columbus (on Jan. 4), we were able to come back and win in overtime. And you could go on and on and on about different scenarios that we've done that. So, from my experience, that's honestly exactly what you need to go for a long stretch.”

Not to mention, making the playoffs hasn’t removed the chip from Pittsburgh’s collective shoulder. The Penguins want to keep proving all of their doubters wrong. They also have a fantastic team dynamic – read more about it here.