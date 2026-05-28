Inside Scoop: Penguins Front Office Goes to Wheeling

“Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong – WEST VIRGINIA!”

An entire bus full of Penguins staffers, including Head Coach Dan Muse, belted out those lyrics from John Denver’s classic while crossing over from Pennsylvania to go watch the Wheeling Nailers host the Florida Everblades for Game 3 of the ECHL Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. The trip was Kyle Dubas’ idea.

As he outlined in an email to the front office last week, the Penguins have always had an organizational belief in the importance of developing ECHL players to hopefully contribute at the NHL level. That’s been reflected by their 29-year partnership with Wheeling, the longest active agreement between ECHL and NHL teams, and players like Tom Kuhnhackl, Carter Rowney and Josh Archibald contributing to Stanley Cups.

And within the last couple of years in particular, Jason Spezza, Penguins Assistant GM and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton GM, and Amanda Kessel, Director of Minor League Operations and WBS Assistant GM, have been committed to building a Nailers team capable of winning while also focusing on development.

“Kyle's had a lot of success with bringing up guys from the ECHL to the AHL to the NHL. He really believes in the East Coast as part of our organization and a team that can help the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Kessel said. “So, that's something that I definitely learned from him, and that's how we view them. We want guys there that we think can, at some point, help the Pittsburgh Penguins. So, we spend a lot of time investing in them and those players. We believe in all them.”

And while Dubas couldn’t attend Game 3 in person, as he and Spezza are in Switzerland with Team Canada for the World Championship, he wanted the staff to show up for those guys as they continue to battle in the playoffs. Dubas said that nothing would make him happier than a busload of staff bonding as they made the 60-mile trip down the road to WesBanco Arena to support the Nailers. And there ended up being two busloads.

But before the groups departed, the crew took it a step further, with Muse and the hockey operations staff inviting everyone to a tailgate outside of PPG Paints Arena. Organizational glue guy Jason Seidling, who is Director of Team Services, led the charge on putting it together. Standing and chatting with Muse as pizzas were made, burgers were flipped, hot dogs were cooked and beverages were consumed, he was marveling at the turnout from employees across all departments.

We hit the road around 6 o’clock, with Seidling bringing his speaker for the bus I rode. Song requests were texted in, while the aforementioned John Denver was locked in for when we entered West Virginia. In Wheeling, WesBanco Arena sits just off the Ohio River, and it’s a nice setup. Goaltender Taylor Gauthier told me that’s one of the things he loves about playing in Wheeling.

“We all live in the same apartment complex right across the street from the rink,” Gauthier said. “It's always such a tight-knit team, because you're all living in the same building. You go home from the rink, there's a really nice coffee shop down the street that a bunch of us will go to after practice and just hang out. Play cards. Then, a lot of team dinners. We probably do one or two dinners a week where we kind of all bring something and we all just hang out in a room, have dinner, watch hockey, watch movies. It's just a really fun environment to be a part of.”