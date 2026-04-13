Sid and Ovi: Exceeding the Hype

Expectations were low for Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin ahead of their eagerly-awaited NHL debuts back in 2005. Their respective teams, the Penguins and Washington Capitals, only needed them to help resurrect once-proud franchises that had fallen on hard times. The NHL was simply looking for the duo to resuscitate life into a league coming off of missing an entire season due to a lockout.

Scratch that, because in retrospect, after remembering those facts, which only tell a fraction of the story about where hockey stood as a major sport within the United States, expectations were actually ENORMOUS for Crosby and Ovechkin as they broke into the league. Factor in the quickly-emerging technological advances that were coming in the form of the iPhone and social media, both ready to capture and critique the pairs’ every move to fans in real-time, nobody would have been surprised if Crosby and Ovechkin failed to live up to the hype.

Twenty-one years later, after Crosby and Ovechkin squared off for the 100th – and possibly final – time, we all know how this story played out. In an era where nothing seems to live up to its advance billing, these guys did the impossible, they EXCEEDED the hype.

By a wide margin.

Who better to attest to how Crosby and Ovechkin have exceeded their impossible expectations than Crosby himself. Always eloquent and forever classy, Crosby’s post-game comments on Ovechkin can easily sum up what both of them have meant to the sport.

“He's had a huge impact on (hockey), on and off the ice,” Crosby said. “Came in with such high expectations, and I think he matched them, if not more. I mean, how do you live up to those kinds of expectations? But to be the greatest goal scorer of all time, and to do what he's done as consistent as he's been, is pretty impressive. Definitely honored that I've had the opportunity to play with him all these years.”

Sadly, for hockey fans, Sunday afternoon’s 3-0 Washington win at Capital One Arena very well may be the final chapter in what is arguably the greatest individual rivalry in the history of the NHL. Last week, in a sit-down interview that aired on the Capitals’ official website, Ovechkin told Caps’ radio voice John Walton that he has not made a decision yet on playing next season, but will do so in the summer after talking to his family.

If Sunday was really the end, Penguins’ fans, Capitals’ fans, and really, hockey fans across the globe, should take a moment to appreciate how fortunate we all were to witness these two all-time greats going head-to-head so frequently. This rivalry – Sid vs. Ovi – was unlike anything the sport has ever seen. As Crosby and Ovechkin battled for NHL supremacy, they not only etched their names high atop every NHL all-time leaderboard, but more importantly, in their own unique ways, they made hockey cool again by ushering in a high-flying era that currently sees the game in as great of a place here in the United States as the sport has ever been.

Ultimately, that will be their lasting legacy as players and rivals. They saved the NHL, restoring its status as a top North American professional league. Whenever they do finally hang up their skates, they will leave the game in a better place than they found it. There are only about a handful of players – at best – who can make that claim.