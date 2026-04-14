From a Kid with a Sign to Sid’s Teammate

Livanavage
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

It’s official: Jake Livanavage will make his NHL debut in Pittsburgh’s final game of the 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday in St. Louis.

He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins after his North Dakota Fighting Hawks got eliminated from the Frozen Four tournament in Vegas, inking the deal at Park MGM. He joined the team after that, watching a couple of games before getting ready to suit up for this one.

"I'm sure there'll be nerves and a lot of emotions going on, but just try to enjoy it," Livanavage said. "Be a part of this group for tonight, and try and help the team win."

Penguins Team Reporter Michelle Crechiolo got the chance to catch up with the 21-year-old defenseman in Washington. Learn more about the newest member of the group.

How have the last few days been?

Obviously, it’s a dream come true. It's been a lot. A lot of travel. But it’s awesome. The Penguins have been unbelievable. I’m happy to be here.

What made you decide to sign with the Penguins?

I just think the development that they have, and the coaching staff and management and everything, they really care about their players here. All my meetings with them were unbelievable. So, just felt comfortable right away.

Those photos of you as a kid at a Penguins game, I need you to tell me the story there.

Yeah, I was going to a Penguins-Coyotes game in Arizona. I always loved Crosby, so my parents got me a pass to come down to the locker room, like in the hallway. I had a Penguins jersey on and a sign for Crosby to come play knee hockey. I don’t know how old I was there, but pretty young. Got to meet Malkin and Crosby. I was in the tunnel.

Is there a picture of that?!

I don’t know if there is a picture of that. When I first signed, my mom reminded me of it, like, do you remember going in the tunnel?

Amazing. So, what was it like sitting with him in the media level during your first game as part of this organization [on Saturday versus Washington]?

It was pretty intimidating [Laughs]. He’s just such a legend of the game. Obviously an awesome leader who’s won Stanley Cups and has been in Pittsburgh his entire career, so yeah, it was awesome to talk to him. But very intimidating, for sure.

So, you were born and raised in Arizona – how did you first get into hockey?

My dad grew up in upstate New York, so he played growing up. And then my older brother also played. As the younger brother, you kind of want to be just like your older brother. I think I was in a hockey rink when I was less than a month old.

Who have been your biggest influences to help you get to this point?

Obviously, my family. Getting to this point, I wouldn’t be here without them. My brother (Johnny Walker), just watching him growing up, being able to watch him play college hockey (at Arizona State University). All my coaches. Just so many people that you think of. It’s hard to name them all.

Apart from Sid, who else did you watch growing up?

I watched a lot of (Kris) Letang as well, because I was always watching the Penguins. More recently, it’s been Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, guys like that. But yeah, growing up, it was a lot of the Penguins and Letang.

Just how surreal has it been joining the Penguins, and even watching this game [Pittsburgh at Washington]?

It’s unreal. I texted my brother earlier today, I’m watching history right now. This is what, their 100th game playing against each other? You always hear about the battles growing up. It’s just awesome to watch.

How would you describe your game for fans that are going to be seeing you for the first time?

Probably a more offensive defenseman, but I also like to compete in the D-zone, use my skating and hockey IQ to my advantage.

If you weren't on this path now, what do you think you might have interest in career-wise?

Golf or baseball. Baseball is huge in Arizona, so I played growing up.

Are the Diamondbacks your team?

The San Francisco Giants, actually. My aunt and uncle are from Santa Cruz, California, so I would always go out there and visit. That was the team.

Finally, what is a fun fact about yourself?

Probably that I’m a black belt. There was a little karate studio in the rink in Arizona. I was just watching them one day, and took it up. Just continued it. I don’t remember how old I was, I was pretty young. I was probably 12 or 13 when I got my black belt. Once hockey started getting more serious and I started traveling, I couldn’t really do it anymore. I remember I was asking my trainer if I could just go fight in the ring as quick as possible, I didn’t know you had to train for it the entire time. Once I figured that out, I was like yeah, I’ll do it. [MC: Have you ever been in a fight on the ice?] Yeah, I had a few in juniors. One was fine, the other one was a little scuffle, and one I got my butt kicked.

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