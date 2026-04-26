Musings: PIT 4, PHI 2 (Round 1, Game 4)

TAKEAWAYS

AN ARTY PARTY IN PHILLY

In the first three games of the series, the Penguins turned to the goaltender who had played in the last two Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers. Stuart Skinner did the best he could behind a group that struggled to play their game, and produced some excellent goaltending.

But with Pittsburgh not ending up on the right side of the score, they decided to make some lineup changes. That included going with Arturs Silovs in net for Game 4. The netminder stepped in and stepped up, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

“Tonight, with the situation we were in, and a loud building like this, I thought he was really poised and made some big saves for us,” Crosby said.

Silovs was rock solid in the first period, where he faced nine shots. Overall, it was a decent period for the Penguins, with Crosby opening the scoring on their first power play opportunity.

They built a 2-0 lead early in the second on a nice tally from Rakell, and had a chance to firmly grab ahold of the momentum after drawing a penalty. Instead, the Flyers swung it back with a strong penalty kill. They ended up scoring shortly after another big penalty kill to make it 2-1, but it could have been much worse if it weren’t for Silovs’ efforts, as they were generating numerous shorthanded chances.

“He was awesome,” Rakell said. “He made some big saves to keep our lead, especially when we got a little sloppy there on the power play and gave them a little bit too many easy looks. He was coming up big for us.”

Silovs has been building a reputation as a goaltender who comes up clutch in big moments, and added to that with his performance tonight.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. I think playing playoffs is the most fun you can ever have,” said Silovs, who was named AHL Playoff MVP after backstopping the Abbotsford Canucks to the Calder Cup Championship last year. “You've been waiting for a whole season to get at this point and, yeah, I think just enjoying every minute of it.”

Muse praised how Silovs handled serving as the backup for Games 1-3, after the Penguins had rotated their goaltenders virtually every other game after acquiring Skinner from Edmonton in December, and the job he did to stay ready.

“The professionalism, the way he just focused in on his day to day, made sure that he was prepared, and when his name was called, he was ready. So, great by him,” Muse said.