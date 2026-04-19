Musings: PHI 3, PIT 2 (Round 1, Game 1)

BIGGEST TAKEAWAY

The Flyers were exactly as advertised. Going into tonight, the Penguins described them as a team who’s good off the rush, has skilled forwards, and can make life very difficult defensively. And that’s what we saw on Saturday night.

It was the exact opposite story for Pittsburgh. We didn’t see the team that finished the regular season with the best offense of the Sidney Crosby era, who plays relentless and structured across all 200 feet of the ice. They weren’t able to muster much of anything offensively, and were uncharacteristically sloppy with the puck.

While it’s a much tighter environment in the playoffs, the Penguins have to try and get back to their DNA as best they can.

"I mean, we played good all year long. We know how we play and we just, like, maybe nervous too much or we want (it) too much. We just not thinking a little bit, I think,” Malkin said. “Everybody wants to play good. I understand. But again, we have a couple bad turnovers. We not play good power play tonight. But again, it's just the first game. We understand, we not play (in playoffs) three years. Everybody, like, a little bit nervous, but we have a chance, for sure. We need to just play simple and a little bit better."

The team is scheduled to practice on Sunday as they regroup for Game 2 on Monday night.