Regrouping Ahead of Game 2

Kindel
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Here’s some news and notes from Penguins practice on Sunday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ahead of Game 2 on Monday at 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena.

WORKFLOW AND MINDSET

The Penguins used the same lines, D-pairs and power-play units that they did in Game 1.

Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust

Novak-Rakell-Malkin

Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Extras: Brazeau, Hayes

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Clifton

Extras: Solovyov, St. Ivany

PP1) Karlsson, Crosby, Rakell, Rust, Malkin 

PP2) Letang, Novak, Kindel, Mantha, Chinakhov

Head Coach Dan Muse acknowledged that the Penguins weren’t able to generate a lot offensively in their 3-2 loss last night. But for right now, the coaching staff is choosing to exercise a little patience.

“If you go back a little ways now, during the stretch where they were really kind of making a push to clinch, I thought we had good offensive depth throughout the lineup,” Muse said. “I thought we had good balance. I thought all lines were chipping in and creating, and creating in different ways.”

During that same stretch, the players did a terrific job of moving from one day to the next, whether they were coming off a big win or tough loss. And while the emotions and intensity are higher right now, Muse feels confident that the group will still find a way to turn the page quickly.

“The guys came in. They came ready to work. They had good energy. I thought we got something out of our day today. And so, now we move on to tomorrow,” Muse said.

Muse speaks to the media.

NHL PLAYOFF DEBUTS

Ben Kindel, the youngest player in the league this season, turns 19 years old today. As for how he’ll celebrate, “obviously, we have the game tomorrow. So, probably keep it pretty chill,” he said.

Ben will at least spend some time with his parents Steve and Sara, who traveled in from Vancouver to watch their son make his NHL playoff debut on Saturday.

It came after he accumulated 17 goals during the regular season, the fourth-most by an 18-year-old Penguin – trailing only Sidney Crosby (39), Jordan Staal (29) and Jaromir Jagr (27) in franchise history.

Kindel acquitted himself well in the game, playing 13 minutes and winning five of his eight faceoffs.

“Yeah, it was a great experience. It was very intense, very fun to play that game,” Kindel said. “The crowd was great, brought a lot of energy to the building. Just looking forward to the next one.”

Kindel speaks to the media.

Kindel also threw a couple of hits, and wasn’t afraid to engage physically despite his youth and stature (5-11, 182 pounds).

“It doesn't really matter your size or the size difference. I think no matter what, you just got to play bigger than you are and not back down,” Kindel said. “I think that's important to show you're strong, show the other team that you're not going to back down. So, it's a mental game as well. So, there's a lot of different factors for that.”

Chinakhov speaks to the media.

Egor Chinakhov, who also made his NHL playoff debut, was on the receiving end of some big hits from the Flyers.

“That’s fine. It’s hockey,” he said with a smile. “I like that. It’ll wake me up. So, I love it.”

Chinakhov did say he felt “really nervous” for his first game, but now that he knows what to expect, he feels much better going into Game 2.

“Just continue to play our game, and that’s it,” he said. “I think a little bit more simple plays, and then play in our structure, and we’ll be good. Just stay connected, play off each other.”

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