Regrouping Ahead of Game 2

Here’s some news and notes from Penguins practice on Sunday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ahead of Game 2 on Monday at 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena.
WORKFLOW AND MINDSET
The Penguins used the same lines, D-pairs and power-play units that they did in Game 1.
Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust
Novak-Rakell-Malkin
Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Extras: Brazeau, Hayes
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Extras: Solovyov, St. Ivany
PP1) Karlsson, Crosby, Rakell, Rust, Malkin
PP2) Letang, Novak, Kindel, Mantha, Chinakhov
Head Coach Dan Muse acknowledged that the Penguins weren’t able to generate a lot offensively in their 3-2 loss last night. But for right now, the coaching staff is choosing to exercise a little patience.
“If you go back a little ways now, during the stretch where they were really kind of making a push to clinch, I thought we had good offensive depth throughout the lineup,” Muse said. “I thought we had good balance. I thought all lines were chipping in and creating, and creating in different ways.”
During that same stretch, the players did a terrific job of moving from one day to the next, whether they were coming off a big win or tough loss. And while the emotions and intensity are higher right now, Muse feels confident that the group will still find a way to turn the page quickly.
“The guys came in. They came ready to work. They had good energy. I thought we got something out of our day today. And so, now we move on to tomorrow,” Muse said.