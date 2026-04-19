Regrouping Ahead of Game 2

Here’s some news and notes from Penguins practice on Sunday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex ahead of Game 2 on Monday at 7 PM at PPG Paints Arena.

WORKFLOW AND MINDSET

The Penguins used the same lines, D-pairs and power-play units that they did in Game 1.

Chinakhov-Crosby-Rust

Novak-Rakell-Malkin

Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Extras: Brazeau, Hayes

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Clifton

Extras: Solovyov, St. Ivany

PP1) Karlsson, Crosby, Rakell, Rust, Malkin

PP2) Letang, Novak, Kindel, Mantha, Chinakhov

Head Coach Dan Muse acknowledged that the Penguins weren’t able to generate a lot offensively in their 3-2 loss last night. But for right now, the coaching staff is choosing to exercise a little patience.

“If you go back a little ways now, during the stretch where they were really kind of making a push to clinch, I thought we had good offensive depth throughout the lineup,” Muse said. “I thought we had good balance. I thought all lines were chipping in and creating, and creating in different ways.”

During that same stretch, the players did a terrific job of moving from one day to the next, whether they were coming off a big win or tough loss. And while the emotions and intensity are higher right now, Muse feels confident that the group will still find a way to turn the page quickly.

“The guys came in. They came ready to work. They had good energy. I thought we got something out of our day today. And so, now we move on to tomorrow,” Muse said.