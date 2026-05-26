Penguins Re-Sign Forward Evgeni Malkin to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Evgeni Malkin to a one-year contract extension, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign and carries an average annual value of $5.5 million.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, '16, '17), Malkin has played all 20 of his NHL seasons with the Penguins, where he ranks in the top-three in team history in all major statistical categories including games played (1,269, 2nd), goals (533, 3rd), assists (874, 3rd), points (1,407, 3rd), power-play goals (187, 3rd), game-winning goals (89, 2nd) and overtime goals (14, 2nd). Only Sidney Crosby (21) has played more seasons in a Penguins sweater.

The seven-time NHL All-Star has won a plethora of individual awards, including two Art Ross Trophies (2009, '12) awarded to the NHL's regular-season scoring leader, one Hart Trophy (2012) awarded to the league MVP, one Ted Lindsay Award (2012) given to the "most outstanding player", one Calder Trophy (2007) awarded to the league's rookie of the year as well as one Conn Smythe Trophy (2009) given to the NHL's playoff MVP. Malkin, who became the 48th player to score 500 goals in NHL history in 2024, was also voted Penguins Team MVP by his fellow teammates on five separate occasions.

Some of Malkin's most iconic performances have come in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound forward was instrumental to the team’s 2009 Stanley Cup Championship run where he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after posting a league-best 36 points (14G-22A). In doing so, he became the fourth-youngest Conn Smythe winner in NHL history at 22 years, 10 months. Malkin also led the NHL in playoff scoring during the 2017 postseason, recording 28 points (10G-18A) in 25 games en route to his third Stanley Cup. Malkin ranks 12th in all-time NHL postseason scoring with 183 points (69G-114A) in 183 playoff games while only Crosby (206) has more playoff points in franchise history than Malkin.

The 39-year old Malkin is one of just 40 players in NHL history to eclipse the 100-point plateau three times or more (2008, '09, '12), and is one of just eight active players to do so. The 50-goal scorer (2012) has averaged a point per game or better in 16 of his 20 seasons, a mark that only four players have accomplished in NHL history. Since entering the league in 2006-07, Malkin ranks fourth in the NHL in goals (533) and third in assists (874) and points (1,407).

Malkin, a native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, is one of the most accomplished Russian players in NHL history. He is one of just four Russian-born players all-time (Igor Larionov, Sergei Fedorov, Sergei Brylin) to win three Stanley Cup Championships, and his 1.11 points-per-game average is the fourth-highest in league history among his countrymen. Only Alex Ovechkin (1,687) has more points than Malkin among Russian-born NHLers. He has also represented Russia on the international stage on multiple occasions including three Olympic Winter Games (2006, '10, '14), eight World Championships (2005, '06, '07, '10, '12, '14, '15, '19), three World Junior Championships (2004, '05, '06), two World Under-18 Junior Championships (2003, '04) and one World Cup of Hockey (2016).

Malkin was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft.