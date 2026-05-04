Penguins, Pirates and Steelers Unite to Fight Hunger: #BurghProud Challenge to Benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Richard King Mellon Foundation kicks off campaign with $1 million matching grant.

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

A powerful new regional movement is bringing Pittsburgh together in the fight against hunger. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers, in partnership with the Richard King Mellon Foundation and GoFundMe, announced the launch of the #BurghProud Challenge – a month-long initiative in June 2026 encouraging the region to raise critical funds and awareness for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help neighbors facing food insecurity. 

Fueled by a $1 million matching grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the #BurghProud Challenge invites individuals across Pittsburgh and beyond to take action this June by moving their bodies, raising funds, and rallying their communities.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful challenge: Participants are encouraged to walk or run 30 miles in 30 days in June; start a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank; and raise as much as they can by sharing their progress with family, friends, and their community. Free to join and open to the public, the initiative is designed to turn everyday activity into meaningful impact – helping provide meals and support to families across the Greater Pittsburgh region.

Pittsburgh’s three major professional sports teams are joining forces for the cause – amplifying the message of community, resilience, and generosity that defines the region. Alongside this message, the teams and Richard King Mellon Foundation will be providing incentives to participants who hit fundraising milestones. These incentives include the official #BurghProud T-shirt when a participant raises $25; every dollar matched by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, up to $1 million total; and access to the #Burghproud experiences for those who raise $2,500 or more. 

Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said, “The BurghProud Challenge will show what happens when neighbors step up for neighbors, which is at the heart of our mission every day. Seeing the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers and our entire community take on this challenge together is truly inspiring. It also reflects the long‑standing partnerships we’re honored to share with our hometown teams and the steadfast support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, whose $1 million match strengthens the impact we can make together.”

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue across the region, especially during the summer months when children lose access to school-provided meals. Across the 11-county region that the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank serves, 1 in 5 children, and 1 in 8 people overall, are food insecure. The #BurghProud Challenge aims to meet this moment by mobilizing thousands of individuals to support the Food Bank’s mission.

Registration for the #BurghProud Challenge opens May 1, with the challenge running June 1-June 30. Supporters can sign up, start a fundraiser, and learn more by visiting: pittsburghfoodbank.org/burghproud

“The Penguins, Pirates and Steelers are proud to come together in support of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,” the teams said in a joint statement. “Pittsburgh is known as the only city where its major professional sports teams all wear the same colors, but what truly connects us is our shared pride in this city and commitment to our neighbors. Thanks to the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the #BurghProud Challenge gives all of us an opportunity to turn that pride into meaningful support for those in need.”

“The Richard King Mellon Foundation always is looking to deploy our national private-sector relationships to benefit our local grantees and the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Sam Reiman, Director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation. “This innovative collaboration is the result, and it is a powerful example of Pittsburgh teamwork. We are bringing together the iconic brands and deep community commitment of Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins, Pirates and Steelers with GoFundMe’s national giving platform, and fueling that collaboration with a $1 million matching gift from the Foundation – all to help the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in its noble quest to ensure that no one in our communities goes hungry.”

Steve Froehlich, Chief Customer Growth Officer at GoFundMe, said, “The #BurghProud Challenge is a powerful example of how community fundraising can turn local pride into real help. At GoFundMe, we’ve seen that when people are given a simple, meaningful way to show up for a cause, generosity spreads quickly through families, friendships, and communities. Last year, food banks inspired more fundraisers on GoFundMe than any other community cause, and initiatives like this show why: hunger is urgent, personal, and something people want to act on together. By bringing together Pittsburgh’s iconic teams, a major matching commitment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and the energy of community supporters, this campaign has the potential to mobilize the city in a truly extraordinary way.”

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