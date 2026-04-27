Game Preview: Game 5 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Game Notes

QUICK HITS

Sidney Crosby has 19 points (5G-14A) in 23 games when facing elimination while Evgeni Malkin has 16 points (4G-12A) in 23 such games.

The Penguins have one player on their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut – defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

Arturs Silovs (28 saves in Game 4) became the second goaltender in franchise history to make his Penguins playoff debut in an elimination contest and earn a win, following Frank Pietrangelo (Game 6 of 1991 DSF).

Sidney Crosby enters the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs one victory from becoming the fourth active player to record 100 postseason wins and would join Corey Perry (136), Ryan McDonagh (106) and Brad Marchand (100). Notably, Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman enters one away from joining that list, while his teammate Evgeni Malkin (97) is also closing in on 100 playoff victories.

The Penguins and Flyers played the longest contest in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) and third longest in NHL history when Philadelphia’s Keith Primeau potted the winner at 12:01 of the fifth overtime in Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals.