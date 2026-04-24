Penguins Reset in Philly

That’s where they turned their focus today. Both Malkin and Sidney Crosby said they needed to get back to how they played the first period of Game 3, where they were aggressive and on their toes.

“Last game, first period, I think we play amazing. And if we play same like all game, we have a chance to win,” Malkin said. “It's just one game. We have a great year, and we have good team, and we understand what's going on. It's not easy, of course. Nobody believed (in) us, but we believe in ourselves, and I believe in my team.”

In terms of why they couldn’t sustain that play for longer, Malkin mentioned that scrum in the second period that began with Travis Konecny elbowing Bryan Rust in the face, and ended with all players who were on the ice going to their respective penalty boxes, regardless of their level of involvement.

“Of course, it's tough when a guy is coming to you and punch you in your face. You want to answer,” Malkin said. “But we understand that Philly always play like this. ... Yeah, it's tough, but we need understand (the) situation. If we lead (by a) couple goals, we need after whistle, to stay away. It's simple. Again, it's playoffs. Every shift is important, and every mistake is important, and just play right.”

Malkin opened the scoring on the power play in that contest to give him two goals in the first three games of the series. But he didn’t want to talk about his individual play with the team not having success.

“I mean, it doesn't matter. If we (are) three-zero in series, if I score 10 goals, it does not help,” Malkin said. “I'm trying to do my best, but I can do better. Every player here in locker room can play better. It's not about goals, it’s only game. Like, blocking shots. Philly blocking, like, 25 shots every game. We only have 10 or like 12. I have a couple penalties too, I need to stay on ice, be focused. We need to play better power play, too. It’s not only about goals. It’s all game long.”

During line rushes, Malkin was reunited with Chinakhov. When the Penguins acquired Chinakhov from Columbus at the start of the new year, the coaching staff put him with Malkin, and they had immediate chemistry.

But down the stretch and to start this series, Chinakhov was with Crosby and Rust before playing Game 3 with Ben Kindel and Justin Brazeau. Now, it looks like Chinakhov will be back with the player he grew up idolizing.

“He’s a great player,” Malkin said. “Probably his first experience playoff, it's not easy, for sure. And play against Philly. But I try helping him tomorrow, hopefully we score again, and just play simple. Give him chance to shoot. He has great speed, great shot. Just play together. Stay close. And I think we have chance to score, for sure.”

The coaching staff also had Elmer Soderblom slot back in for Brazeau. On defense, they had Ryan Shea skating with Ilya Solovyov, who would be making his NHL playoff debut if he is in for Game 4. Here is the workflow...

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin

Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Solovyov

Graves-Clifton-St. Ivany

“A practice day. It gives you an opportunity to look at different lines or different combinations,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “Doesn't mean anything's completely set in stone. It's something that we'll continue to discuss here as a staff. You’re always looking to put together a lineup to win a hockey game, and so I think all factors are looked at.”