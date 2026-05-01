New Voice, Big Impact

When the Penguins first hired Muse in June, those who knew him best talked about his tireless work ethic.

“He just really cares about his job. You don't meet many guys who work harder than Dan Muse. He would be at the rink at crazy hours,” said Nick Bonino, who joined the coaching staff as an assistant this season after playing under Muse when he was an assistant with the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators.

That passion stuck out to Kris Letang right away.

“I'm kind of a guy that stays at the rink late, and he's here even later than me,” the 20-year veteran defenseman said with a laugh. “So, it's crazy the amount of work he puts in.”

It allowed Muse to hit the ground running on Day 1 of training camp, impressing Sidney Crosby with the level of preparation.

“I’m sure, as a coach coming in, he wanted to set the standard and the tone right away. I felt that we were able to do that,” the Penguins captain said. “We were organized, and we had an idea of how we wanted to play.

“I felt like the longer the season went, the better we got. With all of the injuries and things we went through, different guys stepped up. As far as Dan, I think he was just super organized, communicated really well, and guys responded well."

Muse’s door is always open to anyone who wants to talk, and he often seeks out players himself. On the road, you see him talking with guys after arriving at the hotel, waiting to board the plane, or in different areas of the rink.

“The communication with the players, I've never seen something like that,” Letang said. “He really sits down with everybody and he has inputs and he tells what he sees.”

And it’s not always hockey-related.

“It’s also about personal stuff, and really taking an interest in everybody's lives. That speaks volumes,” Bryan Rust said.

In the coming weeks and months, Muse is looking forward to enjoying quality time with his own family. But he’ll also be plugging away at ways to improve before the puck drops on the 2026-27 season.

“I'll be able to take a little bit of time to look at those areas that I know I need to improve on as a coach and my role within this organization, and then attack it over the summer,” Muse said. “And I'll be asking my staff to do the exact same thing, and we're asking the players to do the exact same thing. We’ll learn from this year, and then you take those areas that you know we need to get better in.”