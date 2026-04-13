Penguins Pay Tribute to Gr8ness

You can hear the reverence in Sidney Crosby’s voice when he talks about the impact that Alex Ovechkin has had on the game since they entered the league in the 2005-06 season.

“Came in with such high expectations, and I think he matched them, if not more,” Crosby said. “I mean, how do you live up to those kind of expectations? But to be the greatest goal scorer of all time, and to do what he's done as consistent as he's been, is pretty impressive. Definitely honored that I've had the opportunity to play with him all these years.”

At 40 years old, Ovechkin said he is planning to wait until the offseason to decide whether this will be his final season in the NHL. But just in case this is it, the Penguins wanted to recognize that in their weekend home-and-home with the Capitals.

“If it’s his last game, I'm glad to play against him,” Evgeni Malkin said. “I'm glad to be his friend. Enjoyed every moment. He's the greatest goal scorer of all time. I play against him, I play with him. So much fun.”

On Friday, the sold-out crowd at PPG Paints Arena showed up once again for Ovechkin after giving him a standing ovation last season once he passed Wayne Gretzky to set the all-time goals record.

After a tribute video played during a TV timeout in the second period, the fans got to their feet and voiced their appreciation for one of the all-time greats.

"Yeah, it was nice. It was a show of respect,” Ovechkin said. “All that time that we spend on rivalries, like, you know, playoffs, other good [seasons], yeah. It shows respect."

And as Capitals head coach Spencer Carbury said, it wasn’t perfunctory.

“You're sitting there and you're clapping and you're like, yes – you could feel in that moment what Ovi has meant to the Pittsburgh Penguins fans and this city, and the appreciation for the rivalry,” Carbury said.

“Even though they hate the Washington Capitals, they appreciate what's going on over the last 21 seasons of going back and forth and being able to watch this live and tell your kids about it and grow up in this era where it's Ovi versus Crosby, Penguins versus Capitals, you can tell there's a genuine appreciation from the city.”