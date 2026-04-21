Musings: PHI 3, PIT 0 (Round 1, Game 2)

LOOKING AHEAD:

So far, this hasn’t looked like the Penguins team who flipped the script and earned the right to be here after being counted out by so many on the outside. They aren’t playing with the confidence that they had in spades over the last few months, regardless of who was in the lineup. But moving forward into Game 3, they have a chance to showcase the resiliency that became a big part of who they are.

“We've been in some tough spots all year. We've always responded really well to adversity,” Crosby said. “It seems like it's brought out the best in all of us. I think that getting on the road and having a situation like this hopefully brings out the best in us again here."

We’ll leave you with this insightful answer from Karlsson, about the determination to turn this around:

“I think the will and the determination is there. Now, it's all about either we figure it out or we don't. There's no real beating around it. We've played 82 games. We know how to play hockey in here. I think maybe we're overthinking things a little bit too much, and we're not playing on our instincts, which we've done a great job at throughout the year. I think that everybody in here is looking forward to getting out of Pittsburgh for a little bit and going to Philly, and hopefully the hostile environment can make us just focus on playing the situation we're in and not what's going on around us."