Musings: PHI 3, PIT 0 (Round 1, Game 2)

Things didn’t improve much in the second, particularly when it came to the man-advantage, as the Penguins surrendered a shorthanded goal. They could have given up another in the third if it wasn’t for a terrific breakaway save from Stuart Skinner. They ended up going 0-for-5 on the night.
“We don't really get in sync, and you would think that we would dictate what we want to do out there,” Karlsson said. “But they're doing a good job, and we're not. That's the bottom line.”
The coaching staff did switch up the top-six around the midway point of the middle frame, flipping Egor Chinakhov and Rickard Rakell. Chinakhov had instant chemistry with Evgeni Malkin and Tommy Novak when he was acquired from Columbus at the New Year, while Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust are a proven combination.
It helped the Penguins finally start to generate some sustained offense in the third period. They had chance after chance after chance. But Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar, who went 5-1 down the stretch to help his team make the playoffs, was as solid as it gets between the pipes.
"I thought we just had a little bit more urgency,” Crosby said. “We played in their end a little bit more, generated some really good looks, had a couple of really good chances there. We've got to build off that. It wasn't the difference tonight but if we carry that over, maybe that's something that we can feed off of, for sure."