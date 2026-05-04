A Movement Across the Burgh

It’s been two years since Jeff Carter hung up the skates, and he has been enjoying retirement.

Jeff and his wife Megan put down permanent roots in the area, and their two kids have kept them busy with sports and activities. He’s also been dedicated to lawncare, taking the Toro TimeCutter riding lawnmower that was a retirement gift from his teammates out twice a week.

“And playing a little golf. So, it’s been good,” Carter said. “Can’t complain.”

So, while his schedule isn’t nearly as strict these days compared to his playing days, Carter was at PNC Park bright and early Monday morning for the launch of the #BurghProud Challenge.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers, in partnership with the Richard King Mellon Foundation and GoFundMe, are spearheading a month-long initiative in June 2026 encouraging the region to raise critical funds and awareness for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help neighbors facing food insecurity.

Fueled by a $1 million matching grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the #BurghProud Challenge invites individuals across Pittsburgh and beyond to take action this June by moving their bodies, raising funds, and rallying their communities.

“I always enjoy giving my time to good causes. And when the Penguins reached out about this one, it was a no-brainer,” Carter said. “Raise some money for the food bank, and the Mellon Foundation matching up to a million dollars on top of that is fantastic. This was an easy one for me.”

Carter joined Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation, and of course, Iceburgh as the Penguins’ representatives for the media conference. Pirates radio play-by-play announcer Joe Block served as the emcee, and began by outlining the unified BurghProud efforts of the city’s three main professional sports teams dating back to 2021.

“It began as a Thanksgiving turkey distribution during the pandemic, and it's grown into something bigger and bolder, and with a greater impact than ever before,” Block said.

The teams felt it was especially important to come together at this time of year, as children lose access to school-provided meals during the summer months. Across the 11-county region that the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank serves, 1 in 5 children, and 1 in 8 people overall, are food insecure.

“The #BurghProud Challenge will show what happens when neighbors step up for neighbors, which is at the heart of our mission every day. Seeing the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers and our entire community take on this challenge together is truly inspiring,” said Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “And the best part, is anyone can be part of this, and it turns everyday activity into meaningful impact for families across our region.”

The challenge is to walk 30 miles in June 2026. Participants who start a GoFundMe team and raise $25 earn an exclusive #BurghProud T-shirt, which Carter wore during the media conference.

“I think when you come here as an athlete and live in the communities and then go to games and see the support that everybody gives to the city, that right there is BurghProud,” said Carter, who went to Game 1 against the Flyers with the family. “You don’t find anybody here that isn’t all in on their sports teams. It’s an amazing city. The people are very passionate for their sports and supporting the community in whatever it might be. It’s remarkable.”

Those who go even further and raise $2,500 or more will unlock exclusive #BurghProud experiences from each sports team.

“Pittsburgh sports fans are legendary,” Maher said. “Yes, they show up in Pittsburgh, but they also show up all across the country. No matter where they are, they carry that black and gold pride with them. And time and time again, they've proven that their sport goes far beyond the game. The need is real. ... So, I encourage everyone to get involved. Sign up, spread the word, be part of this effort in whatever way you can.”

Registration is now open. To learn more, visit: pittsburghfoodbank.org/burghproud