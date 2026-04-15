Skating Down a Dream

Livanavage’s skating was the first thing Dan Muse mentioned when talking about the strengths of his game before the game, and again afterward.

“I thought he played well. You could see the skating, he was confident with the puck,” Muse said. “Early on in the game, too, like, his first shift, just good stick detail, disrupts the play. Then a couple shifts later, just a couple really good plays on breakouts, some little subtle things there. I thought you saw that confidence build as he goes on.”

Livanavage honed that skating through years of work with Boris Dorozhenko, who has been described as a Ukrainian-born hockey pro with a unique method of training focused on skating and balance. Dorozhenko started working with Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who is from Scottsdale, when the forward was just 8 years old.

“He would do 12, 14 weeks, six hours a day, with Boris,” Amy said.

“In the summer!” Jimmy added.

“We would say, we’re going on vacation,” Amy said.

“And he’s like, no, we’re not. No summer vacations. I’m training,” Jimmy said.

“He’s been to Japan with him. He’s a huge part of this,” Amy said. “Ray Whitney is as well. He’s the first one who said, go skate. Jimmy’s texting with him tonight. It’s so crazy. So many people have a part in this. It’s not one person. It’s so many people that are part of this.”

It was quite the turnaround for the entire Livanavage family, with Jake’s collegiate season ending after North Dakota got eliminated by Wisconsin in the Frozen Four.

“We love North Dakota. That has been the best experience of his life,” Amy said. “To lose that, you’re so down. Then he literally almost walked off and signed the contract. To be here, it happened so quick.”

“100%. It was very fast,” Jimmy said. “We had to turn the page and get ready for the next chapter.”