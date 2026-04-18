Skinner Bringing Experience to Playoffs in Pittsburgh

Skinner
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

When Stuart Skinner came to Pittsburgh after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12, and stepped into the Penguins locker room, he had one main goal in mind: return to the postseason.

“This team, we want to win,” the goaltender said in his first media availability. “I can sense that right off the bat. As of right now, it’s a continuation, just with a different group and a new jersey on, which is extremely exciting.”

While getting acclimated to a new locker room is never easy, the team’s leaders – particularly the Big Three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang – welcomed Skinner with open arms.

“They've been so supportive with me and have been amazing teammates to me,” Skinner said. “You know, they really bring a family-oriented feeling to this dressing room. For me, honestly, I'm just very grateful and super honored to be playing by their side this time around.”

At the time of the trade, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas noted how Skinner is extra motivated after making two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and falling short.

At just 27 years old, Skinner has collected 50 games of playoff experience and 21 wins in that span with those deep runs. Only Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky has played in more playoff games and accumulated more wins than Skinner since 2024.

“I think the experience that I have gotten has been extremely valuable. There’s just an understanding of how it works, the feelings that go into playoffs, the emotional roller coaster,” Skinner said. “So, being able to go through that, get a lot of games, and a lot of high-end games with the Finals being played, I’ve just learned so much about myself, and what it really looks and feels like being in it.”

After Saturday’s morning skate, Muse confirmed that Skinner will be the starting goaltender for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Muse often talks about the calmness that Skinner brings, and how he can settle a game down, which will be critical during the emotions of a playoff series.

“It's very important,” Skinner said. “I think both teams are going to understand that. I mean, things are going to get fiery out there. There's going to be peaks and valleys, there's going to be momentum shifts. That's kind of the name of the game when it comes down to playoffs.”

Skinner speaks to the media.

He’s ready to take in the atmosphere and be at his best when the puck drops at 8 PM.

“It's going to be so much fun, and with that rivalry, I mean, I didn't know about it until I got here. (Now), I know how exciting it is,” Skinner said. “It's just a really great opportunity for two really good teams to go head-to-head.

“You know how loud the fans are going to be. I know that the fans here in Pittsburgh are going to be just so supportive, so amazing, give us all the energy that we need. It's going to be really, really special to play in front of these fans here.”

They have loudly voiced their support for Skinner both at home and on the road, chanting “STUUU!!!” whenever he stops the puck. They have embraced him, and so have his teammates, coaches, management and staff here in Pittsburgh, helping Skinner find a new second home after his hometown Oilers were the only NHL team he had ever known prior to the trade.

“He’s awesome. I mean, the personality, there’s always a smile on his face... he’s just one of those guys that you look forward to seeing every day,” Muse said. “He’s great in the locker room, and he’s great with everybody.”

The other half of Pittsburgh’s goalie tandem, Arturs Silovs, has some valuable playoff experience as well.

At the AHL level, Silovs was named MVP for the Abbotsford Canucks during their Calder Cup championship run last season. At the NHL level, Silovs got thrown into the fire during the 2023 postseason under now-Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, who was head coach of the Canucks at the time.

With Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both out due to injury, Silovs went in for Game 6 of the First Round and got a shutout. Silovs then made an NHL career-high 42 saves in Game 3 of their Second Round series with Skinner’s Oilers, who won in seven games.

“He kind of stole the show,” Skinner said. “He had celebrities wearing his jersey. I mean, it was just a fun series overall.”

Once Skinner joined the Penguins, he and Silovs alternated almost every game through the end of the regular season. It allowed both netminders to stay fresh while also getting regular playing time. So, regardless of what the Penguins do in net going forward, the players will know what to expect.

“I mean, we went a certain way all year, and it worked,” Kris Letang said. “So, pretty confident in both of them. It's good for our group. I think experience, you can never have enough. So, I think it's going to be great to have (Skinner) with us.”

“We're playing our hearts out in front of both our goaltenders, and hopefully, they can feel it when they're in the crease,” Ryan Shea said.

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