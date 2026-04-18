Skinner Bringing Experience to Playoffs in Pittsburgh

When Stuart Skinner came to Pittsburgh after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12, and stepped into the Penguins locker room, he had one main goal in mind: return to the postseason.

“This team, we want to win,” the goaltender said in his first media availability. “I can sense that right off the bat. As of right now, it’s a continuation, just with a different group and a new jersey on, which is extremely exciting.”

While getting acclimated to a new locker room is never easy, the team’s leaders – particularly the Big Three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang – welcomed Skinner with open arms.

“They've been so supportive with me and have been amazing teammates to me,” Skinner said. “You know, they really bring a family-oriented feeling to this dressing room. For me, honestly, I'm just very grateful and super honored to be playing by their side this time around.”

At the time of the trade, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas noted how Skinner is extra motivated after making two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and falling short.

At just 27 years old, Skinner has collected 50 games of playoff experience and 21 wins in that span with those deep runs. Only Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky has played in more playoff games and accumulated more wins than Skinner since 2024.

“I think the experience that I have gotten has been extremely valuable. There’s just an understanding of how it works, the feelings that go into playoffs, the emotional roller coaster,” Skinner said. “So, being able to go through that, get a lot of games, and a lot of high-end games with the Finals being played, I’ve just learned so much about myself, and what it really looks and feels like being in it.”

After Saturday’s morning skate, Muse confirmed that Skinner will be the starting goaltender for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Muse often talks about the calmness that Skinner brings, and how he can settle a game down, which will be critical during the emotions of a playoff series.

“It's very important,” Skinner said. “I think both teams are going to understand that. I mean, things are going to get fiery out there. There's going to be peaks and valleys, there's going to be momentum shifts. That's kind of the name of the game when it comes down to playoffs.”