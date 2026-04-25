Arturs Silovs to Start Game 4

Skinner, who backstopped Edmonton to each of the last two Stanley Cup Finals, was Pittsburgh’s best player in Game 1. He brought more strong play to Game 2, keeping his team in both contests as they struggled to create offense and surrendered some high-danger chances. In Game 3, he was the first to say he wanted the second goal back in a 5-2 loss. But otherwise, Skinner continued to keep the game close with some key stops at key times.

“I think Stu has been incredible for us. And the last couple of games, I think we were the ones almost letting him down,” defenseman Ryan Shea said.

It’s a testament to Pittsburgh’s depth that they can try to find a spark with another capable goaltender. After the Penguins acquired Skinner from the Oilers in exchange for Tristan Jarry in December, he and Silovs alternated almost every game through the end of the regular season.

“Whoever's in the net, I know they're both competitors. They're gonna bring the best they can and all they have,” Shea said.

While Silovs is still technically a rookie, the 25-year-old has amassed some valuable playoff experience. His ability to rise in big moments is a big reason the Penguins goaltending department had Silovs circled for a long time, and why they acquired him from Vancouver over the summer.

At the AHL level, Silovs was named MVP for the Abbotsford Canucks during their Calder Cup championship run last season. At the NHL level, Silovs got thrown into the fire during the 2023 postseason under now-Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, who was head coach of the Canucks at the time.

With Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both out due to injury, Silovs went in for Game 6 of the First Round and got a shutout. Silovs then made an NHL career-high 42 saves in Game 3 of their Second Round series with Skinner’s Oilers, who won in seven games.

And last but not least, Silovs was named the Best Goaltender of the 2023 World Championship after backstopping Latvia to a bronze medal. He also played well against Germany in the Winter Olympics in February.

“With Arty, just going back, playoffs, Olympics, World Championships – I mean, he's a young guy, but he's had a lot of big moments that he's been in, and he's attacked those big moments,” Muse said. “I think it's a good thing, and it's a benefit to us, is you got both guys that have been in a lot of big games.”

Silovs played the third period of Penguins’ regular-season finale against St. Louis to give him some game action going into the playoffs. Before that, he had won three straight games. Most notably, he had to start a weekend back-to-back against Florida while Skinner was dealing with an injury, and picked up two points in each contest.

Silovs has been doing his best to stay ready, taking the ice early for practices and morning skates like he always does – working on his edges and goalie touches.

“That's what you want to see out of the teammate, especially as important as a role as a goaltender,” Shea said. “And he's been great in that aspect, and it's translated into the game. Even if he has one or two tough games, it seems like never really bothers him, because he responds really, really well. So, I'm excited for him if he does get to start. We know what we're gonna get out of him. We got to bring it up front to help him out.”

It looks like Shea will be partnered with Ilya Solovyov. He will be making his NHL playoff debut with Pittsburgh after being acquired from Colorado in January.

“He’s physical,” Shea said. “He’s physical on the rush down low. Philly’s a very good rush team, so that would definitely help. He's got a big shot, too. So, hopefully I can get it over to him in a good spot that he can let some go, because we need more shots on net, and I think he can help with that. So yeah, I'm excited. I think everyone in the room is excited for this game and what we need to do.”