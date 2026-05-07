Tommy Novak and Connor Clifton to Represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Penguins forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Connor Clifton will represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today by USA Hockey. This year’s World Championship will be held from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

Novak just completed his fifth season in the NHL, reaching the 40-point plateau for the third time in his career after totaling 42 points (16G-26A) in 82 games. He ranked fifth on the team in power-play goals with five, and it marked the first time he had played a full 82 games in a season. He also registered two assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games, a figure that was tied for third on Pittsburgh.

The forward will be representing Team USA for the first time since 2015 when he helped his team win the bronze medal at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament with 11 points (5G-6A) in five games. The St. Paul, Minnesota native led the tournament in assists (6) and points (11). That same year, he tallied seven points (3G-4A) in four games at the World Junior A Challenge. He was part of the U.S. National Development Team Program in the 2013-14 season for four games between the United States Hockey League and USNTDP leagues.

Clifton had six points (2G-4A) and was plus-5 in 50 games this season to complete his eighth season in the NHL. He led the Penguins in hits (180) and ranked fourth in blocked shots (84). The 31-year-old also skated in three games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Matawan, New Jersey native had one goal in seven games at the 2013 World Under-18 Championship en route to a silver medal with Team USA. He spent parts of two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Team Program between 2011-13, and played collegiate hockey with Quinnipiac University from 2013-17.

Below is Team USA’s preliminary round schedule. The 2026 World Championship will be broadcast in the United States on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Date Opponent Time (ET)

May 15 Switzerland 2:20 PM

May 17 Great Britain 6:20 AM

May 18 Finland 10:20 AM

May 20 Germany 2:20 PM

May 23 Latvia 6:20 AM

May 25 Hungary 10:20 AM

May 26 Austria 10:20 AM