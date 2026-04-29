Game Preview: Game 6 at Philadelphia Flyers

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The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers play Game 6 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck is set to drop at 7:30 PM. 

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Regular-Season Team Records: PIT (41-25-16), PHI (43-27-12)

The Penguins went 2-0-2 against the Flyers in the 2025-26 regular season. The Penguins won once at home and on the road while losing in shootouts the other times. Pittsburgh has a 19-16 all-time series record in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are 3-4 all-time in postseason series against the Flyers.

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Game Notes

QUICK HITS

Sidney Crosby has 21 points (5G-16A) in 24 games when facing elimination while Evgeni Malkin has 16 points (4G-12A) in 24 such games. Pittsburgh owns an all-time record of 19-7 when scoring first in contests the franchise faced elimination.

The Penguins have one player on their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

The Penguins have forced Game 6 after facing a 3-0 series deficit for the second time in franchise history.  The first instance was in another “Battle of Pennsylvania” series during the 2012 Conference Quarterfinals. (Credit: NHL PR)

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game two victories from becoming the fifth active player to record 100 postseason wins and is looking to join Corey Perry (137), Ryan McDonagh (107), Brad Marchand (100) and teammate Sidney Crosby (100). Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman enters one away from joining that list as well. 

The Penguins and Flyers played the longest contest in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) and third longest in NHL history when Philadelphia’s Keith Primeau potted the winner at 12:01 of the fifth overtime in Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is looking to build on one of the already most decorated playoff careers in NHL history. Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Conn Smythe winner, has recorded 206 playoff points (72G-134A) in 185 games, which is fifth-most in NHL history.

ARTY PARTY

Pittsburgh has turned to Arturs Silovs for each of their past two games after dropping the first three games of the series. With his wins in Games 4 and 5, Silovs became the third goaltender in Penguins history to have each of his first two playoff wins with the franchise come in games when facing elimination, joining Frank Pietrangelo (1991) and Michel Dion (1982).

Silovs enters Game 6 with a 2-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Among goaltenders with multiple games played, his save percentage ranks sixth while his goals-against average is fourth.

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK

Defenseman Kris Letang was the hero in Game 5, scoring the game-winning goal for the second-straight game, to help the Penguins force a Game 6. 

Only two defensemen, Bowen Byram (3) and Brock Faber (3), have notched more goals in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs than Letang, and his 25 playoff goals lead all active defensemen. Seven of his 25 playoff goals have been game-winning tallies which is tied for fifth in NHL history among defensemen.

Letang (39 years, 3 days) became the second-oldest player to score consecutive game-winning goals in Stanley Cup Playoff history (Games 4 and 5) behind Ron Francis (39 years, 63 days) in 2002 (Game 6 of CQF & Game 1 CSF).

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game with the 12th-most playoff points in NHL history (69G-114A-183PTS) and is one point shy of surpassing Nicklas Lidstrom (183) for sole possession of 12th place. Only two players born outside of North America have more postseason points than Malkin in NHL History.

DISHING OUT ASSISTS

Defenseman Kris Letang, who has 92 career playoff points (25G-67A) is one assist shy of tying Ron Francis for fifth place on the Penguins’ all-time playoff assist list.

CHASING HISTORY

Alternate captain Evgeni Malkin ranks third on Pittsburgh’s all-time goals list with 69 career playoff goals, only trailing Mario Lemieux (76) and Sidney Crosby (72).

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game with 92 career playoff points (25G-67A) and is one point shy of surpassing Bobby Orr for the eighth-most playoff points by a defenseman with one franchise in NHL history.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Forward Bryan Rust notched his first goal of the postseason in Game 1, and he has points in six of his last nine playoff games (2G-4A) dating back to the 2022 playoffs. Rust, who has 12 points (4G-8A) in his last 14 playoff games, sits one point shy of tying Patric Hornqvist (38) and Mark Recchi (38) for the 14th-most playoff points in franchise history.

MULTI-POINT MALKIN

Evgeni Malkin is no stranger to big-time playoff performances. Malkin enters tomorrow's game with 54 multi-point efforts in his playoff career, and is one such performance from surpassing Joe Sakic (54) for the seventh-most multi-point performances in the playoffs in NHL history. Only teammate Sidney Crosby (69) has more multi-point games in their playoff career among active players.

THE PHILLY SPECIAL

The Penguins’ long-time duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are two of the top three point scorers in NHL history against the Flyers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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