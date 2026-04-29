Game Preview: Game 6 at Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers play Game 6 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck is set to drop at 7:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Regular-Season Team Records: PIT (41-25-16), PHI (43-27-12)

The Penguins went 2-0-2 against the Flyers in the 2025-26 regular season. The Penguins won once at home and on the road while losing in shootouts the other times. Pittsburgh has a 19-16 all-time series record in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are 3-4 all-time in postseason series against the Flyers.