Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Locker Cleanout

Kindel’s Playoff Takeaways

After making the team out of training camp as an 18-year-old, Ben Kindel grew his game with each passing day and carved out a role at center, picking up 17 goals and 35 points in the first 77 games of his NHL career. The postseason was a big learning curve for the 11th overall pick in the NHL Draft last June.

“The physicality, the speed, the pace you have to play at, the intensity gets higher, and everything just gets raised,” Kindel said.

He was on the ice for Philadelphia’s overtime winner, with Noah Cates winning the faceoff that led to Cam York’s goal following an icing by Kindel.

“Still kind of sick to my stomach thinking about that last shift and how the season ended,” Kindel said. “Obviously, nothing you can do about it now, but just look to use it as motivation in the future and do whatever I can to not let it end like that again.”

While the feeling is still relatively fresh, it does not take away from what a remarkable season Kindel had.

“All year, as a young player, he’s taken those times when maybe things haven’t gone well, and he’s found a response to them, and he’s grown and gotten better because of it,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “And that’s what you always want to see. He’s going to get better from it. I know that.”

At this time last year, Kindel was coming off his second junior season with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, and had yet to be drafted. He’s gained so much valuable experience to take back home to British Columbia.

“I’ll just want to keep getting stronger, keep wanting to get faster, bigger,” Kindel. “All those things to help improve my game. It’s going to be a big offseason again. Still in the development phase.”