Muse Showing Support for Military, Veterans

Before arriving in Pittsburgh, Dan Muse was known for spending long hours at the rink preparing his teams for success, even staying overnight on occasion, and that has continued with the Penguins.

But he understands that being an NHL head coach is about more than just what happens on the ice. There’s a whole community off the ice that Muse has been getting increasingly involved with, carving out the time from his loaded schedule.

“Our community is amazing. It’s been a year now that I've been able to be a part of it and see it firsthand, and it's a special community,” Muse said. “And so, I think it’s really easy to not just be a part of it, but to be excited about. I think we've seen that over the course of the year with different events.”

Like assistant coach Nick Bonino, Muse cares deeply about the military and veterans, with both men having family members who served in World War II. It’s something they discussed when Bonino played for him in Nashville, with Muse serving as an assistant coach under Peter Laviolette. There, Bonino had an initiative called Bones’ Barracks.

“I know he has a lot of love in his heart for them,” Bonino said.

So, it was no surprise to Bonino that Muse flew into Pittsburgh last week specifically to attend the Malone Family Foundation’s 2026 Hero & Celebrity Hockey Game, serving as one of the coaches. It was part of the fourth annual Black & Gold Breaking the Mold event, in support of the healing power of hockey and its positive impact on the mental health of veterans, active-duty military and first responders.

“Anybody that’s served this country, there's nothing that I could think of that's more admirable than that,” Muse said. “You include that with our firefighters and our police and first responders, being able to see all these different groups in the community, all heroes, it’s been really fun.”