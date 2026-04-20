Game Preview: Game 2 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers play Game 2 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, presented by UPMC and PPG, at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

All fans will receive a rally towel upon entering PPG Paints Arena thanks to UPMC and PPG. 

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Regular-Season Team Records: PIT (41-25-16), PHI (43-27-12)

The Penguins went 2-0-2 against the Flyers in 2025-26. The Penguins won once at home and on the road while losing in shootouts the other times. Pittsburgh has a 19-16 all-time series record in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are 3-4 all-time in postseason series against the Flyers. Pittsburgh is 35-32 all-time at PPG Paints Arena in playoff contests.

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Quick Hits

Heading into this series, the Penguins have advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs eight times in the 16 playoff runs they’ve had with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup. In five of the 16 runs, Pittsburgh has gone to at least the Conference Final.

The Penguins have two players on their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut – defensemen Ilya Solovyov and Jack St. Ivany.

The Penguins are 23-14 all-time in Game 2 after losing in Game 1.

Sidney Crosby enters the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs two victories from becoming the fourth active player to record 100 postseason wins and would join Corey Perry (135), Ryan McDonagh (105) and Brad Marchand (100). Notably, Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman enters one away from joining that list, while his teammate Evgeni Malkin (96) is also closing in on 100 playoff victories.

The Penguins and Flyers played the longest contest in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) and third longest in NHL history when Philadelphia’s Keith Primeau potted the winner at 12:01 of the fifth overtime in Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals.

20 YEARS OF SUCCESS

The 2025-26 season marked the 20th season that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have played together, which is the most by any trio of teammates in NHL history. 

The trio’s tenure coincided with Pittsburgh’s 16-straight playoff runs from 2006-22, which was the longest postseason streak among teams in the major North American professional sports leagues, and is tied with the Calgary Flames (1976-91) for the seventh-longest such run in League history. Since 2006-07, no team has more postseason appearances than the Penguins.

Since their playoff debuts in 2006-07, no team has more playoff wins (103), playoff goals (577) or Stanley Cups (3) than Pittsburgh. Crosby (71G-130A-201PTS) and Malkin (68G-114A-182PTS) rank first and second, respectively, in playoff points in that span as well.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is looking to build on one of the already most decorated playoff careers in NHL history. Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Conn Smythe winner, has recorded 201 playoff points (71G-130A) in 181 games, which is tied for fifth-most in NHL history.

Crosby’s 130 assists are the fifth-most assists in NHL playoff history.

His 71 playoff goals are second-most among active players.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game with the 14th-most playoff points in NHL history (68G-114A-182PTS) and is one point shy of surpassing Bryan Trottier (182) for sole possession of 13th place. Only three players born outside of North America have more postseason points than Malkin in NHL History.

DISHING OUT ASSISTS

Defenseman Kris Letang, who has 90 career playoff points (23G-67A) is one assist shy of tying Ron Francis for fifth place on the Penguins’ all-time playoff assist list.

Among active defensemen in the postseason, Letang ranks tied for second in goals (23), second in assists (67) and second in points (90).

CHASING HISTORY

Alternate captain Evgeni Malkin ranks third on Pittsburgh’s all-time goals list with 68 career playoff goals, only trailing Mario Lemieux (76) and Sidney Crosby (71).

Malkin is also one power-play goal from tying Lemieux for most in franchise history.

Malkin’s 68 playoff goals (T-21st), 182 points (T-13th) and 28 power-play goals (T-9th) all rank in the top-25 in NHL playoff history.

MULTI-POINT MALKIN

Evgeni Malkin is no stranger to big-time playoff performances. Malkin enters Monday’s game with 54 multi-point efforts in his playoff career, and is one such performance from surpassing Joe Sakic (54) for the seventh-most multi-point performances in the playoffs in NHL history. Only teammate Sidney Crosby (67) has more multi-point games in their playoff career among active players.

IN RUST WE TRUST

Forward Bryan Rust notched his first goal of the postseason in Game 1, giving him points in each of his last five playoff games (2G-3A) dating back to the 2022 playoffs. Rust, who has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 10 playoff games, sits one point shy of tying current Flyers Head Coach Rick Tocchet (37) for the 16th-most playoff points in franchise history.

THE PHILLY SPECIAL

The Penguins’ long-time duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are two of the top three point scorers in NHL history against the Flyers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Crosby’s next goal will give him sole possession of the most playoff goals in NHL history against Philadelphia.

Meet the Penguins

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As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

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