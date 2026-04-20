Game Preview: Game 2 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Heading into this series, the Penguins have advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs eight times in the 16 playoff runs they’ve had with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup. In five of the 16 runs, Pittsburgh has gone to at least the Conference Final.

The Penguins have two players on their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut – defensemen Ilya Solovyov and Jack St. Ivany.

The Penguins are 23-14 all-time in Game 2 after losing in Game 1.

Sidney Crosby enters the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs two victories from becoming the fourth active player to record 100 postseason wins and would join Corey Perry (135), Ryan McDonagh (105) and Brad Marchand (100). Notably, Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman enters one away from joining that list, while his teammate Evgeni Malkin (96) is also closing in on 100 playoff victories.

The Penguins and Flyers played the longest contest in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) and third longest in NHL history when Philadelphia’s Keith Primeau potted the winner at 12:01 of the fifth overtime in Game 4 of the 2000 Conference Semifinals.