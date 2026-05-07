Photo credit: Zack Rawson, Team Photographer, Wheeling Nailers
The Goat
After Taylor Gauthier’s three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins came to an end last summer, he signed a one-year American Hockey League deal with the organization.
He had split each of the previous three seasons between Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but depth at the goalie position meant Gauthier would be starting in the ECHL. So, he adopted a certain mindset as he went down to West Virginia.
“I think honestly, for me, it was, it was kind of a year where I wanted to prove to myself and prove to other people that even though I wasn’t on an NHL contract, I was still capable of playing at a very high level,” Gauthier said.
Mission accomplished.
Gauthier was rewarded with that NHL contract in March, which runs through the remainder of the year, as part of a terrific campaign for the 25-year-old netminder. He inked it a day after becoming Wheeling’s all-time wins leader, surpassing Andy Franck’s record of 60. Gauthier finished the regular season with a 21-9-2 record, .929 save percentage, and 2.09 goals-against average, and started the playoffs by making more history.
Gauthier became the first goaltender in Wheeling history to post three playoff shutouts – getting them all in one five-game series, the North Division Semifinal Series against the Reading Royals. He tied the ECHL record for fewest goals allowed in a five-game series, giving up just four.
What has helped Gauthier achieve such eye-popping results is simply finding joy in coming to the rink every day, regardless of where the rink is.
“I think that sometimes, you get a little wrapped up in all the depth charts, and who's coming into the organization, who they're signing, what is going to happen throughout the year,” Gauthier said. “And I just really wanted to focus on having fun and bringing the joy back to the game, where I think sometimes it would get lost in previous years.”
“So, I think just simplifying my mindset of having fun and working hard, it can get you a long way. I think I'm proof of that this year. I'm really happy with how the year has turned out so far, just enjoying every single day.”
Photo credit: Rachel Abramson, Marketing Manager, Wheeling Nailers
It helps that they have a tight-knit group in Wheeling. The setup is perfect for team bonding, as the players all live in the same apartment complex right across the street from WesBanco Arena, which sits just off the Ohio River.
There is a coffee shop down the street, where the players will go after practice to hang out and play cards. There are team dinners about once or twice a week, where every player brings something to the table. Gauthier used to be in charge of the steak, but after a new addition to the team took over in February, he’s now on sides duty. “I do potatoes, and I like to think I bring the humor,” he joked. The guys will eat, watch hockey, and watch movies.
“I played major junior (in the Western Hockey League), but a lot of the guys that play college, they say that it's almost similar to a college lifestyle, where you're living with your team. And I think it creates a special bond every year,” Gauthier said.
“Every year I'm here, I say, oh, this is the tightest team that I've ever been on. Like, there's no way that we could be on a tighter team. And then the next year comes in, and it's even tighter than the year before. At the start, we have so many different guys coming from different spots and different points in their career. And by the end, we’re all just best friends.”
On the ice, Gauthier and Wheeling goalie coach Karel Popper focused on just trying to get a little bit better every day. They would try to have just one area of focus each session, like the difference between looking at the puck and seeing the puck, which relates to how Gauthier directs his eyesight out of his helmet. Then, when the puck dropped come game time, Gauthier would trust in his preparation and try not to worry about the outcome before it happened.
“I think it's kind of just detaching from being a result-oriented person, and being obsessed with the process of getting there,” Gauthier said. “The games are the fun part. I really enjoy going into a game and just trying to stop as many pucks as I can. And there's nothing better than coming into the room after the game, after a big win, and celebrating with the guys. It's a reason we all do it.”
Photo credit: Rachel Abramson, Marketing Manager, Wheeling Nailers
Come March, Gauthier had a lot to celebrate with his teammates.
On the 4th, which was a Wednesday, he recorded that historic 60th win. The next night, Gauthier’s agent called and said there might be an opportunity for him to sign an NHL deal before the trade deadline hit on 3 PM Friday. He got to the rink that morning and was preparing for the second game of a three-game series on the road in Rapid City, South Dakota when Gauthier got the good news: Pittsburgh was offering him an NHL contract for the rest of the season.
“I went up to (Wheeling head coach Ryan Papaioannou), and I was like, hey, I might need you to print off a paper for me later, because I don't have a printer in the hotel,” Gauthier said with a laugh. “I kind of looked at it as a rewarding moment for me for all the work that I put in this year. It kind of gave me a little bit of extra juice to realize that I'm going in the right direction, and just to keep the foot down on the pedal. There's an opportunity for me to realize my dream of playing in the NHL still.”
Gauthier ended up being selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March after playing in 11 of the 13 games, and posting an 8-1-1 record (one no-decision), a .949 save percentage, a 1.73 goals-against average and two shutouts.
“Everything came together, and I was playing with a lot of confidence, and the team was playing really well,” Gauthier said. “We've been playing well all year, and I wouldn't be able to have the results that I have without the team in front of me as well.”
The next month, Gauthier was with several of his teammates, walking into church for Easter service and taking his phone out to put it on Do Not Disturb when he saw four missed calls from Penguins assistant general manager and WBS general manager Jason Spezza. He was calling with more good news: Gauthier was getting his first NHL call-up.
But Gauthier didn’t have much time to process the situation, as time was of the essence. The Penguins needed Gauthier to get in the car as quickly as possible to make the roughly one hour and 15-minute drive to PPG Paints Arena in time for Pittsburgh’s 3 PM matchup with Florida, after it was determined that Stuart Skinner could not dress after getting struck in the eye with a puck while sitting on the bench the day before.
Gauthier managed to get back to his apartment, pack some things and hit the road in less than half an hour. He made it to Uptown by 12:30 PM, giving him ample time to get settled in.
“I didn’t expect the first time getting called up to the NHL to be in this scenario. I’m just so grateful to experience that,” Gauthier said that day. “Everyone was so welcoming today. It’s been a dream come true.
“Obviously, there’s been a couple of preseason (NHL) games (that) I’ve been fortunate enough to dress. But it’s the first time I’ve been in this arena with the gear on, skating around. It’s surreal. Especially with the pedigree of guys that are in this room. I think I speak for every Canadian kid that grew up watching (Sidney Crosby) play, he’s a hero to all of us.”
Like Crosby, who is from Nova Scotia, Gauthier is a Maritimer, from Prince Edward Island. His family and friends back home were all scrambling to find a way to watch the game.
“My dad, my mom, my girlfriend, my sister, everyone was glued to the TV,” Gauthier said after the Penguins beat the Panthers, 5-2. “They were hoping I got in. But just to see me in an NHL jersey for them is really special and it’s something that I’m really going to cherish for a long time. I’m going to take that jersey home and make sure I put it up in a frame, for sure.”
Big picture, Gauthier’s goal is to be back in that stall, stopping pucks for Pittsburgh.
“I want to (play in the NHL) in the Penguins organization. They put a lot of time and development into me as a player and as a person,” Gauthier said. “And I want to be rewarded with doing it with Pittsburgh, for with the team that took a chance on me as an undrafted free agent.”
But for now, his focus is entirely on Wheeling and helping them advance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Nailers were eliminated by Norfolk to open the postseason last year, and the year before that, they fell to Indy in the first round.
“We've had some heartbreaking losses in the last couple of years here, and this year just feels different. It feels like we kind of know what it takes,” Gauthier said. “We have a young team that has a lot of energy, and then we also have a good core of older guys that are able to keep everyone calm and in stressful situations.”
And even though their series against Norfolk went about as well as Wheeling would have hoped, Gauthier said they’ve kept an even-keeled approach, much like the one he’s had all year. The Nailers haven’t gotten too high or too low, regardless of the results.
“I think we're all we're all really happy with how well things have gone this year, and the development that we've seen in so many of the guys that just came out of junior, that are on AHL deals, NHL deals. I think overall, as a team, we're in a really good spot,” Gauthier said.
“We're confident going up against anyone in this league. I think we have a good chance against anyone whenever we play our best. So, it's going to be exciting here, and hopefully we're not even close to done yet.”
Wheeling has home-ice advantage for Round 2. Game 1 is set for Friday, May 8, and Game 2 is set for Saturday, May 9. Get tickets here.