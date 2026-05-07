Come March, Gauthier had a lot to celebrate with his teammates.

On the 4th, which was a Wednesday, he recorded that historic 60th win. The next night, Gauthier’s agent called and said there might be an opportunity for him to sign an NHL deal before the trade deadline hit on 3 PM Friday. He got to the rink that morning and was preparing for the second game of a three-game series on the road in Rapid City, South Dakota when Gauthier got the good news: Pittsburgh was offering him an NHL contract for the rest of the season.

“I went up to (Wheeling head coach Ryan Papaioannou), and I was like, hey, I might need you to print off a paper for me later, because I don't have a printer in the hotel,” Gauthier said with a laugh. “I kind of looked at it as a rewarding moment for me for all the work that I put in this year. It kind of gave me a little bit of extra juice to realize that I'm going in the right direction, and just to keep the foot down on the pedal. There's an opportunity for me to realize my dream of playing in the NHL still.”

Gauthier ended up being selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March after playing in 11 of the 13 games, and posting an 8-1-1 record (one no-decision), a .949 save percentage, a 1.73 goals-against average and two shutouts.

“Everything came together, and I was playing with a lot of confidence, and the team was playing really well,” Gauthier said. “We've been playing well all year, and I wouldn't be able to have the results that I have without the team in front of me as well.”

The next month, Gauthier was with several of his teammates, walking into church for Easter service and taking his phone out to put it on Do Not Disturb when he saw four missed calls from Penguins assistant general manager and WBS general manager Jason Spezza. He was calling with more good news: Gauthier was getting his first NHL call-up.

But Gauthier didn’t have much time to process the situation, as time was of the essence. The Penguins needed Gauthier to get in the car as quickly as possible to make the roughly one hour and 15-minute drive to PPG Paints Arena in time for Pittsburgh’s 3 PM matchup with Florida, after it was determined that Stuart Skinner could not dress after getting struck in the eye with a puck while sitting on the bench the day before.

Gauthier managed to get back to his apartment, pack some things and hit the road in less than half an hour. He made it to Uptown by 12:30 PM, giving him ample time to get settled in.

“I didn’t expect the first time getting called up to the NHL to be in this scenario. I’m just so grateful to experience that,” Gauthier said that day. “Everyone was so welcoming today. It’s been a dream come true.

“Obviously, there’s been a couple of preseason (NHL) games (that) I’ve been fortunate enough to dress. But it’s the first time I’ve been in this arena with the gear on, skating around. It’s surreal. Especially with the pedigree of guys that are in this room. I think I speak for every Canadian kid that grew up watching (Sidney Crosby) play, he’s a hero to all of us.”

Like Crosby, who is from Nova Scotia, Gauthier is a Maritimer, from Prince Edward Island. His family and friends back home were all scrambling to find a way to watch the game.

“My dad, my mom, my girlfriend, my sister, everyone was glued to the TV,” Gauthier said after the Penguins beat the Panthers, 5-2. “They were hoping I got in. But just to see me in an NHL jersey for them is really special and it’s something that I’m really going to cherish for a long time. I’m going to take that jersey home and make sure I put it up in a frame, for sure.”